East Central Community College in Decatur will recognize four outstanding alumni during its 2021 Homecoming celebration scheduled Thursday, Oct. 14.

Jerald Everett of Clinton, a Hickory native and retired human resources consultant with the Social Security Administration, and Louisville native Paula Simmons Waggoner of Starkville, a retired missionary, will be recognized as Alumnus and Alumna of the Year, respectively. Former Warrior football players James Mitchell, a Hickory native who resides in Nashville and serves as chaplain for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, and Ronnie Parker, a Decatur native who now resides in Haymarket, Virginia, and is a fitness and personal training consultant, are this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

Numerous activities are also scheduled as part of ECCC’s 2021 Homecoming celebration.

After canceling reunion activities in 2020 due to COVID-19, festivities this year will begin with a reunion for the 50th Anniversary of the Classes of 1970 and 1971 beginning at 2 p.m. in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium.

A reception hosted by the ECCC Alumni Association begins at 3 p.m. in the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium and is free and open to all alumni and friends of the college. The group’s annual business meeting and the recognition of alumni awards and 50th anniversary classes will begin at 3:50 p.m. in the same location.

Activities continue at Bailey Stadium beginning with Alumni Association Tailgating from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This event is free for current Alumni Association members and $10 for all other alumni and guests.

The ECCC vs. Copiah-Lincoln football game begins at 6:30 p.m. Alumni of the Year will present the game ball and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will serve as honorary team captains. The Homecoming Queen and her court will be presented during halftime followed by the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band which will present its full halftime show.

For more information, contact Maria McLeod, director of external relations, at 601-635-6303 or call toll-free 877-462-3222, ext. 303. Her email address is mmcleod@eccc.edu.