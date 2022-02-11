Previous
The football team celebrates on the field after they won 17-14 in overtime.
Ginger Cook/Special to The Appeal
Samuel Alawine is overcome with emotion after he kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime to give Union the district championship. The Yellowjackets will host Wesson in the first round of the playoffs on Friday night.
Jim Ogletree/Special to The Appeal
FOOTBALL: A kick to win it
Union's football team defeated Morton last Thursday night to win its first district since 2013.
