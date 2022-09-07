After struggling the first two weeks of the season and a sloppy field, the Lake Hornets finally found a running game on Friday night.

Lake used a rugged running game and had two interception returns for touchdowns and took a 36-9 win over Pelahatchie on Friday night.

Lake coach Tate Hanna said the Hornets had a great team win against the Chieftains.

“We had a great team effort to win,” Hanna said. “We executed the game plan and played a lot harder. I told them after the game that we knew we were going to start slow on offense but we ran the ball a lot better and played good defense. We could have executed better but after last week’s game, I was worried about how we were going to play. But they came back and worked really hard in practice. The kids were fired up and had a good week of practice and that says a lot about them.”

The Hornets got the ball to start the game and struck early when Kelon Rhodes ripped off a 67-yard run on the fourth play of the game. The PAT failed and Lake led 6-0 with 11:04 left in the first quarter.

Pelahatchie drove deep in Lake territory as they put together a nine-play drive, but the Hornets held the Chieftains out of the end zone and a 27-yard field goal failed.

Lake then went 80 yards in five plays as Rhodes ripped off runs of 30 and 20 yards and eventually scored on a 5-yard run with 4:40 left in the first quarter. Rhodes ran in the two-point conversion and Lake led 14-2.

Lake had a miscue late in the first quarter when they snapped the ball over the punter’s head and gave Pelahatchie a safety to make the score 14-2.

After swapping punts, Lake got a big play on defense as O’Darius Johnson intercepted a pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown. The PAT failed and Lake led 20-9 with 2:02 left in the first half.

“Offensively, I think we finally started to execute,” Hanna said. “I think it finally started clicking on what we are supposed to be doing. We need to do a better job of throwing the ball and make people honor our passing game. We went out and executed and did what we were supposed to do. They have played every kind of front, and it’s finally clicking with them. We had 220 yards rushing and haven’t had that the last two games. I was very pleased with that.”

The game was scoreless in the third quarter and Lake got a break early in the fourth with a fumble recovery. The Hornets then went 25 yards in six plays as Jalen Gray hit Rhodes on a 6-yard touchdown pass. Pazo hit the PAT and Lake led 27-9.

The Hornets got another break on the next possession when Austin Clark intercepted a pass and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown. The PAT failed and Lake led 34-9.

Lake got a late safety late in the game for the final margin of 36-9.

“Defensively, it was probably one of the best team efforts we’ve had in years,” Hanna said. “I don’t know if we have had a better team win since I have been here. From defense, special teams and offense, it was a good team win. We had one bad snap and a long pass. Defensively, we bought in and did what we are supposed to do. We kept their quarterback hemmed in and the kids bought in to what we were asking them to do.”

The Hornets had 230 yards of total offense with 224 rushing. Rhodes had best night of the season with 115 yards on 19 carries. Rodarius Nelson had 75 yards on seven carries, including a pair of 30-plus yard runs. Nicholas Macklin also had 34 yards on five carries.

On defense Nelson led the defense with six tackles while Jalen Gray had five stops. Demetrius Towner had 4.5 tackles while Rhodes and Austin Clark each had four stops apiece. Kenny Ray Hanna, Frank Pazos and Cameron Hunt each had three tackles apiece while Labarrion Patrick, Travis Jones and Jamarrioni Blaylock each had two tackles apiece.