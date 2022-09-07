Much like last week, the Newton County Academy Generals started fast and cruised to a big win.

The Generals scored the game’s first 34 points and cruised to a 54-20 win over Delta Academy on Friday night.

NCA improved to 4-0 on the season and will take on Wilkinson County Christian next week.

NCA coach Steve Nelson said the win looked a lot like last week’s win over Prentiss Christian.

“I thought it was pretty reminiscent of what we did last week,” Nelson said. “We jumped on them early and took care of business,” Nelson said. “We ran the ball well and threw it well. We did allow them to throw a couple of fades and didn’t do a good job of that and that’s something we will have to work on. But we jumped out on them early and led by 34 points at the half. We went up 40 early in the third and never looked back. I’m proud of the effort and for not taking anything for granted.”

The Generals got the ball to start the game and scored quickly as Hunter Scarbrough scored on a 47-yard run with 9:15 left in the first. Scarbrough scored on the two-point try and NCA led 8-0 early in the first.

After forcing a Delta punt, NCA with 88 yards in six plays. After a 52-yard run by Scarbrough, Evans scored on a 4-yard run with 5:38 left in the first quarter. Garrison scored on the two-point conversion and NCA led 16-0.

The Generals got a blocked punt and got the ball right back. Evans immediately went to the air as Evans hit Paxton Russell on a 52-yard touchdown pass with 3:40 left in the first quarter. Scarbrough ran in the two-point conversion and NCA led 24-0, a score that held through the end of the first quarter.

Delta put together a 10-play drive but turned the ball over on downs at the NCA 36. NCA then went 64 yards in six plays as Evans hit Jackson Bunyard on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 6:34 left in the second quarter. Evans hit Reed Terrell on the two-point conversion and NCA led 32-0.

Delta finally got on the board with a 60-yard touchdown pass with 4:37 left in the second quarter and converted the two-point conversion to cut the score to 32-8.

NCA answered quickly with a three-play, 65-yard drive as Evans hit Russell on a 52-yard touchdown pass with 3:49 left in the first half. Slayden Hollingsworth ran in the two-point conversion and NCA led 40-8.

NCA scored right before the half after getting a fumble recovery from Reed Terrell. The Generals then went 79 yards six plays. After a big 49-yard gainer from Scarbrough, Micah Garrison scored on a 5-yard run and ran in the two-point conversion to lead 48-8 with 18 seconds left in the half.

But Delta hit another big pass with an 80-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left in the half. The try for two failed and NCA led 48-14 at the half.

NCA got a short field to start the second half as Amos Castillo scored on a 2-yard run with 8:00 left in the third. The try for two failed and NCA led 54-14.

Delta on a 12-yard pass at the end of the game for the final margin.

NCA rolled up 456 yards of total offense with 279 rushing and 177 passing.

Evans was 5-of-9 passing for 177 yards and three TDs while the senior ran for 80 yards on six carries. Scarbrough had 132 yards rushing on six carries and 49 yards receiving on one catch. Garrison had three carries for 36 yards.

Paxton Russell had two catches for 104 yards and two TDs while Bunyard had two catches for 24 yards and a TD.

On defense, Scarbrough had 6.5 tackles while Ty Thrash had five tackles. Cooper Savell had 4.5 tackles while Marshall Wright, Amos Castillo and Bo Smith each had four tackles apiece. Micah Garrison had 3.5 tackles while Logan Heidelberg had three tackles. Harrison Wall had 2.5 tackles while Reed Terrell had two stops.