After the first two drives, it appeared as if Newton and Quitman would engage in an old-school, Southwestern Conference-style shootout on Thursday night.

But the Panthers took control and reeled off 35 unanswered points in the first half and rolled to a 54-14 win over Newton.

Newton falls to 1-2 on the season and will host Heidelberg on Friday night at E.L. Morgan Field.

Newton County Zach Grady said his team ran into a fast and strong 4A football team.

“They have a really good team,” Grady said. “They had a good team last year and bring most of those guys back. Their running back is the real deal and can really run. We’ve got to tackle better but he had a lot to do that. He’s a good, young football players and one of the better young football players in the state. They were a typical 4A football team. They are fast and strong. We made some mistakes early and you can’t do that against good football teams.”

Quitman got the ball to start the game and went 40 yards in five plays and scored on a 1-yard run with 9:40 left in the first quarter to go up 7-0.

The Tigers responded with their only scoring drive of the half as they went 75 yards in nine plays as Tyreke Snow hit De’truan Brown on a 26-yard touchdown pass. The try for two failed and Quitman led 7-6.

The Tigers forced a Quitman punt on their next possession, but Newton gave the ball right back with a Snow interception. The Panthers then went 40 yards in eight plays and scored on a 9-yard run to go up 14-6 with 14.1 seconds left in the first quarter.

Things started to unravel for Newton in the second quarter as Quitman scored on a 13-yard run after blocking a punt and then scored on a 41-yard pass to go up 27-6.

The Panthers finished out the half with a 3-yard run and a 17-yard run as time expired in the half for a 42-6 halftime lead.

With a running clock in the second half, Newton added one more score on a 3-yard run from Snow while Quitman added two more scores for the final margin.

“I told the guys this is probably the first time they have faced a team in the regular season that had more speed than they did,” Grady said. “Hopefully, that will get us ready for what it’s like to play against Scott Central. I thought we played better up front on offense and pass blocked better. There were a couple of times we protected well, and Tyreke just took off when all he had to do was step up in the pocket. We did put some drives together in the second half. We just have to clean up those mistakes and tackle better on defense.”

Snow had a rough night on offense, especially in the passing game, going 12-for-23 with 127 yards and three interceptions. Snow also ran for 91 yards on 15 carries. Corey Taylor had 40 yards on six carries.

Snow also led the defense with 6.5 tackles and had two pass breakups. Taylor also had five tackles, including two tackles for loss. Keyshawn Lofton had five tackles while Demo Irby had three stops.