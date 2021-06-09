The 2020-2021 Newton County Academy varsity football team received awards during the athletic awards program. They were, from left (standing) Lawson Reeves, Special Teams Award and All District; Micah Garrison, Most Improved; Colby Hollingsworth, MVP, Defensive MVP, Best Offensive Back, and All District; Trey Mathis, Best Defensive Lineman; (sitting) Jax Porter, Best Defensive Back and All District; Zandar Meeks, Offensive MVP and All District; Lee Hollingsworth, Coaches Award and All District; and Caleb Cosgrove, Best Offensive Lineman. Not pictured was Amos Castillo, Off Season Strength and Conditioning.