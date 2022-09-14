Here is are the prep sports for games played through Sept. 9, 2022:
|Scoring
|
|Player, School
|Pts
|Hunter Scarbrough, NCA
|62
|Micah Garrison, NCA
|44
|Paxton Russell, NCA
|34
|Ky'yon Harris, Union
|26
|Jess Johnson, Sebastopol
|24
|Tyreke Snow, Newton
|24
|Kelon Rhodes, Lake
|20
|Andarius McDougle, Sebastopol
|18
|Tylan McNichols, County
|18
|Kari Micheals, Sebastopol
|16
|Xavier Boler, Union
|12
|Jackson Bunyard, NCA
|12
|Keon Hutchins, Union
|12
|Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol
|12
|Corey Taylor, Newton
|12
|L.T. Phillips, County
|12
|Trace Evans, NCA
|9
|De'traun Brown, Newton
|6
|Amos Castillo, NCA
|6
|Craig Craft, Newton
|6
|Austin Clark, Lake
|6
|Cameron Hunt, Lake
|6
|O'Darius Johnson, Lake
|6
|Jake Kimble, Sebastopol
|6
|Keshawn Lofton, Newton
|6
|Matthew Lott, Union
|6
|Cooper Savell, NCA
|6
|David Williams, Sebastopol
|6
|Cade Mangum, County
|4
|U'Darian Hickmon, Union
|2
|Slayden Hollingsworth, NCA
|2
|Tyreke Nicholson, Newton
|2
|Reed Terrell, NCA
|2
|Samuel Alawine, Union
|1
|Taylor Burt, NCA
|1
|Frank Pazos, Lake
|1
|Passing
|
|Player, School
|Com-Att-Yard-TD-INT
|Trace Evans, NCA
|23-44-651-12-2
|Kari Michaels, Sebastopol
|19-37-466-6-0
|Tyreke Snow, Newton
|44-79-465-3-7
|U'Darian Hickmon, Union
|23-45-354-5-1
|Grey Hale, County
|24-43-235-1-4
|Jalen Gray, Lake
|6-21-51-2-0
|Taylor Burt, NCA
|0-1-0-0-0
|Tylan McNichols, County
|0-1-0-0-0
|Ty Thrash, NCA
|0-1-0-0-0
|Rushing
|
|
|Player, School
|Att.
|Yards
|Hunter Scarbrough, NCA
|44
|539
|L.T. Phillips, County
|56
|275
|David Williams, Sebastopol
|43
|269
|Kelon Rhodes, Lake
|46
|243
|Tyreke Snow, Newton
|45
|236
|Xavier Boler, Union
|40
|198
|Andarius McDougle, Sebastopol
|12
|125
|Ky'yon Harris, Union
|23
|122
|Trace Evans, NCA
|13
|119
|Grey Hale, County
|14
|111
|Rodarius Nelson, Lake
|16
|105
|Nicholas Macklin, Lake
|21
|94
|U'Darian Hickmon, Union
|20
|85
|Kari Micheals, Sebastopol
|24
|83
|Corey Taylor, Newton
|16
|64
|Kimari Brown, County
|17
|52
|Micah Garrison, NCA
|9
|50
|Tylan McNichols, County
|11
|38
|Keshawn Covington, Newton
|8
|37
|Carlos Hickman, Union
|7
|36
|Taylor Burt, NCA
|6
|20
|Jess Johnson, Sebastopol
|7
|18
|C.J. Towner, County
|1
|12
|Slayden Hollingsworth, NCA
|3
|10
|Jake Kimble, Sebastopol
|6
|9
|Tyreke Nicholson, Newton
|1
|6
|Cameron Hunt, Lake
|1
|5
|Ty Thrash, NCA
|1
|5
|Keyshawn Lofton, Newton
|1
|4
|Juan Brown, County
|1
|3
|Cooper Savell, NCA
|2
|3
|Amos Castillo, NCA
|1
|2
|Marquiese Poole, Newton
|1
|2
|Travis Jones, Lake
|1
|1
|Paxton Russell, NCA
|1
|1
|McCoy Compton, Sebastopol
|1
|0
|Keon Hutchins, Union
|4
|-2
|J.D. Gipson, Lake
|1
|-3
|Jalen Gray, Lake
|23
|-35
|Receiving
|
|Player, School
|Rec.
|Yards
|Paxton Russell, NCA
|9
|341
|Keon Hutchins, Union
|11
|203
|Andrius McDougle, Sebastopol
|9
|164
|Corey Taylor, Newton
|12
|149
|Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol
|3
|129
|Tylan McNichols, County
|9
|122
|Hunter Scarbrough, NCA
|3
|118
|De'traun Brown, Newton
|10
|109
|Micah Garrison, NCA
|6
|105
|Jackson Bunyard, NCA
|5
|87
|Jess Johnson, Sebastopol
|3
|85
|Tyreke Nicholson, Newton
|10
|79
|Mason Tucker, Union
|5
|67
|Kimari Brown, County
|5
|51
|Jake Kimble, Sebastopol
|1
|50
|La'Robert Wheaton, Newton
|5
|50
|Ky'Yon Harris, Union
|2
|46
|Ethan Bounds, County
|3
|38
|Luke McGarrity, Sebastopol
|3
|38
|Cameron Hunt, Lake
|1
|36
|Craig Craft, Newton
|1
|30
|Keshawn Covington, Newton
|2
|24
|Byron Pruitt, County
|1
|20
|Marquiese Poole, Newton
|2
|17
|Matthew Lott, Union
|2
|18
|L.T.Phillips, County
|2
|13
|Cameron Hunt, Lake
|2
|11
|Bishop Tillman, County
|1
|10
|Hayden Amis, County
|2
|10
|Brylen Edmondson, Union
|1
|8
|Kelon Rhodes, Lake
|1
|6
|Frank Pazos, Lake
|1
|5
|Xavier Boler, Union
|1
|0
|Carlos Aguliar, County
|1
|1
|Aubrey Mitchell, Lake
|1
|-7
|Defense
|
|Player, School
|Tackles
|Hunter Scarbrough, NCA
|28
|Trey Wilson, Sebastopol
|26.6
|Cooper Johnson, County
|26
|Tyreke Show Newton
|25.5
|Bobby Little, County
|24
|Carlos Hickman, Union
|22.5
|Keshawn Lofton, Newton
|20
|Cade Clark, County
|19
|Dontavious Lanier, Newton
|19
|Caleb Parkman, County
|18
|Ty Thrash, NCA
|17.5
|Micah Garrison, NCA
|17
|Rodarius Nelson, Lake
|17
|Corey Taylor, Newton
|17
|Tristan Wallace, Union
|16.5
|Caleb Davis, County 16
|Kelon Rhodes, Lake
|16
|Demetrius Towner, Lake
|15.5
|Ny'Zavion McClendon, Lake
|15
|McCoy Compton, Sebastopol
|13.5
|Tylan McNichols, County
|13
|Bo Smith, NCA
|13
|L.J. Cole, County
|12
|Cooper Savell, NCA
|11.5
|Charlie Hollingsworth, County
|11
|William Hughlett, Union
|11
|Jamarrion Blaylock, Lake
|10.5
|Marshall Wright, NCA
|10.5
|Presley Boykin, Sebastopol
|10
|Tank Haralson, Union
|10
|Byron Pruitt, County
|10
|Kari Michaels, Sebastopol
|9.5
|Amos Castillo, NCA
|9
|Kenny Ray Hanna, Lake
|9
|Ky'Yon Harris, Union
|9
|Logan Heidelberg, NCA
|9
|Cameron Jackson, Union
|9
|Adarius McDougle, Sebastopol
|9
|Germaine Pickens, Union
|9
|Luke Winstead, Sebastopol
|9
|Slayden Hollingsworth, NCA
|8.5
|Cameron Hunt, Lake
|8.5
|Tony Jordan, Newton
|8.5
|Paxton Russell, NCA
|8.5
|Samuel Alawine, Union
|8
|Trace Evans, NCA
|8
|Jake Kimble, Sebastopol
|8
|Jarvus Tucker, County
|8
|Harrison Wall, NCA
|8
|Chrishun Leverrette, Newton
|7.5
|Vaiden Bouder, Union
|7
|Grey Hale, County
|7
|Lamarius Mayers, Lake
|7
|Davarian McDonald, Union
|7
|Emmanuel Robinson, Newton
|7
|Dezmond Towner, Sebastopol
|7
|Logan Usry, County
|7
|Taylor Burt, NCA
|6.5
|Austin Clark, Lake
|6.5
|Kyran Fortune, Lake
|6.5
|Travis Jones, Lake
|6.5
|Reed Terrell, NCA
|6.5
|Jacob Freeman, Union
|6
|Omari Holliday, Union
|6
|La'Robert Wheaton, Newton
|6
|Frank Pazos, Lake
|5.5
|De'traun Brown, Newton
|5
|Kimari Brown, County
|5
|Cody Buffington, County
|5
|O'Darius Johnson, Lake
|5
|Collier Mangum, County
|5
|Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol
|5
|Collin Rigdon, Union
|5
|Mays McDill, Sebastopol
|4.5
|Steven Duke, NCA
|4
|Luke McGarrity, Sebastopol
|4
|Drew Stevens, County
|4
|Demo Irby, Newton
|3.5
|David Williams, Sebastopol
|3.5
|Jordan Clayton, Newton
|3
|Collin Rigdon, Union
|3
|Jamarii Spivey, Lake
|3
|Durrell Chatman, Lake
|2.5
|Jamarius Lay, Sebastopol
|2.5
|Hunter Massey, NCA
|2.5
|Diashun Moncrief, Newton
|2.5
|Aiden Wilson, Sebastopol
|2.5
|Jackson Bunyard, NCA
|2
|J.C. Collins, NCA
|2
|Kedrick Donald, Newton
|2
|Christopher Haralson, Newton
|2
|Kobe Hutchins, Union
|2
|Leiland Ickom, Newton
|2
|Nicholas Minckler, County
|2
|Tyreke Nicholson, Newton
|2
|Erik Pullen, Sebastopol
|2
|Kylan Wilkerson, Newton
|2
|Jess Johnson, Sebastopol
|1.5
|Carlos Aguilar, County
|1
|Greer Billy, County
|1
|Tyler Castillo, NCA
|1
|Talon Cooley, County
|1
|Keshawn Covington, Newton
|1
|Javarius Culpepper, Lake
|1
|Walker Edwards, Union
|1
|Kale Grayson, Union
|1
|Logan Hitt, NCA
|1
|Keon Hutchins, Union
|1
|Bryce Jones, County
|1
|Colten Kelly, NCA
|1
|Nicholas Macklin, Lake
|1
|Cade Mangum, County
|1
|David Morehead, Lake
|1
|Jamie Moore, Newton
|1
|Marquiese Poole, Newton
|1
|Andrew Posey, Lake
|1
|Bankston Rush, Union
|1
|Wesley Donald, Sebastopol
|.5
|Jalen Gray, Lake
|5
|Interceptions
|Grey Hale, County
|2
|Cameron Jackson, Union
|2
|De'traun Brown, Newton
|2
|Austin Clark, Lake
|1
|Logan Heidelberg, NCA
|1
|Omari Holliday, Union
|1
|Tony Jordan, Newton
|1
|Tylan McNichols, County
|1
|O'Darius Nelson, Lake
|1
|Collin Rigdon, Union
|1
|Cooper Savell, NCA
|1