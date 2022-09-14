FOOTBALL: Prep stats for the week of Sept. 14, 2022

Here is are the prep sports for games played through Sept. 9, 2022: Scoring Player, School Pts Hunter Scarbrough, NCA 62 Micah Garrison, NCA 44 Paxton Russell, NCA 34 Ky'yon Harris, Union 26 Jess Johnson, Sebastopol 24 Tyreke Snow, Newton 24 Kelon Rhodes, Lake 20 Andarius McDougle, Sebastopol 18 Tylan McNichols, County 18 Kari Micheals, Sebastopol 16 Xavier Boler, Union 12 Jackson Bunyard, NCA 12 Keon Hutchins, Union 12 Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol 12 Corey Taylor, Newton 12 L.T. Phillips, County 12 Trace Evans, NCA 9 De'traun Brown, Newton 6 Amos Castillo, NCA 6 Craig Craft, Newton 6 Austin Clark, Lake 6 Cameron Hunt, Lake 6 O'Darius Johnson, Lake 6 Jake Kimble, Sebastopol 6 Keshawn Lofton, Newton 6 Matthew Lott, Union 6 Cooper Savell, NCA 6 David Williams, Sebastopol 6 Cade Mangum, County 4 U'Darian Hickmon, Union 2 Slayden Hollingsworth, NCA 2 Tyreke Nicholson, Newton 2 Reed Terrell, NCA 2 Samuel Alawine, Union 1 Taylor Burt, NCA 1 Frank Pazos, Lake 1 Passing Player, School Com-Att-Yard-TD-INT Trace Evans, NCA 23-44-651-12-2 Kari Michaels, Sebastopol 19-37-466-6-0 Tyreke Snow, Newton 44-79-465-3-7 U'Darian Hickmon, Union 23-45-354-5-1 Grey Hale, County 24-43-235-1-4 Jalen Gray, Lake 6-21-51-2-0 Taylor Burt, NCA 0-1-0-0-0 Tylan McNichols, County 0-1-0-0-0 Ty Thrash, NCA 0-1-0-0-0 Rushing Player, School Att. Yards Hunter Scarbrough, NCA 44 539 L.T. Phillips, County 56 275 David Williams, Sebastopol 43 269 Kelon Rhodes, Lake 46 243 Tyreke Snow, Newton 45 236 Xavier Boler, Union 40 198 Andarius McDougle, Sebastopol 12 125 Ky'yon Harris, Union 23 122 Trace Evans, NCA 13 119 Grey Hale, County 14 111 Rodarius Nelson, Lake 16 105 Nicholas Macklin, Lake 21 94 U'Darian Hickmon, Union 20 85 Kari Micheals, Sebastopol 24 83 Corey Taylor, Newton 16 64 Kimari Brown, County 17 52 Micah Garrison, NCA 9 50 Tylan McNichols, County 11 38 Keshawn Covington, Newton 8 37 Carlos Hickman, Union 7 36 Taylor Burt, NCA 6 20 Jess Johnson, Sebastopol 7 18 C.J. Towner, County 1 12 Slayden Hollingsworth, NCA 3 10 Jake Kimble, Sebastopol 6 9 Tyreke Nicholson, Newton 1 6 Cameron Hunt, Lake 1 5 Ty Thrash, NCA 1 5 Keyshawn Lofton, Newton 1 4 Juan Brown, County 1 3 Cooper Savell, NCA 2 3 Amos Castillo, NCA 1 2 Marquiese Poole, Newton 1 2 Travis Jones, Lake 1 1 Paxton Russell, NCA 1 1 McCoy Compton, Sebastopol 1 0 Keon Hutchins, Union 4 -2 J.D. Gipson, Lake 1 -3 Jalen Gray, Lake 23 -35 Receiving Player, School Rec. Yards Paxton Russell, NCA 9 341 Keon Hutchins, Union 11 203 Andrius McDougle, Sebastopol 9 164 Corey Taylor, Newton 12 149 Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol 3 129 Tylan McNichols, County 9 122 Hunter Scarbrough, NCA 3 118 De'traun Brown, Newton 10 109 Micah Garrison, NCA 6 105 Jackson Bunyard, NCA 5 87 Jess Johnson, Sebastopol 3 85 Tyreke Nicholson, Newton 10 79 Mason Tucker, Union 5 67 Kimari Brown, County 5 51 Jake Kimble, Sebastopol 1 50 La'Robert Wheaton, Newton 5 50 Ky'Yon Harris, Union 2 46 Ethan Bounds, County 3 38 Luke McGarrity, Sebastopol 3 38 Cameron Hunt, Lake 1 36 Craig Craft, Newton 1 30 Keshawn Covington, Newton 2 24 Byron Pruitt, County 1 20 Marquiese Poole, Newton 2 17 Matthew Lott, Union 2 18 L.T.Phillips, County 2 13 Cameron Hunt, Lake 2 11 Bishop Tillman, County 1 10 Hayden Amis, County 2 10 Brylen Edmondson, Union 1 8 Kelon Rhodes, Lake 1 6 Frank Pazos, Lake 1 5 Xavier Boler, Union 1 0 Carlos Aguliar, County 1 1 Aubrey Mitchell, Lake 1 -7 Defense Player, School Tackles Hunter Scarbrough, NCA 28 Trey Wilson, Sebastopol 26.6 Cooper Johnson, County 26 Tyreke Show Newton 25.5 Bobby Little, County 24 Carlos Hickman, Union 22.5 Keshawn Lofton, Newton 20 Cade Clark, County 19 Dontavious Lanier, Newton 19 Caleb Parkman, County 18 Ty Thrash, NCA 17.5 Micah Garrison, NCA 17 Rodarius Nelson, Lake 17 Corey Taylor, Newton 17 Tristan Wallace, Union 16.5 Caleb Davis, County 16 Kelon Rhodes, Lake 16 Demetrius Towner, Lake 15.5 Ny'Zavion McClendon, Lake 15 McCoy Compton, Sebastopol 13.5 Tylan McNichols, County 13 Bo Smith, NCA 13 L.J. Cole, County 12 Cooper Savell, NCA 11.5 Charlie Hollingsworth, County 11 William Hughlett, Union 11 Jamarrion Blaylock, Lake 10.5 Marshall Wright, NCA 10.5 Presley Boykin, Sebastopol 10 Tank Haralson, Union 10 Byron Pruitt, County 10 Kari Michaels, Sebastopol 9.5 Amos Castillo, NCA 9 Kenny Ray Hanna, Lake 9 Ky'Yon Harris, Union 9 Logan Heidelberg, NCA 9 Cameron Jackson, Union 9 Adarius McDougle, Sebastopol 9 Germaine Pickens, Union 9 Luke Winstead, Sebastopol 9 Slayden Hollingsworth, NCA 8.5 Cameron Hunt, Lake 8.5 Tony Jordan, Newton 8.5 Paxton Russell, NCA 8.5 Samuel Alawine, Union 8 Trace Evans, NCA 8 Jake Kimble, Sebastopol 8 Jarvus Tucker, County 8 Harrison Wall, NCA 8 Chrishun Leverrette, Newton 7.5 Vaiden Bouder, Union 7 Grey Hale, County 7 Lamarius Mayers, Lake 7 Davarian McDonald, Union 7 Emmanuel Robinson, Newton 7 Dezmond Towner, Sebastopol 7 Logan Usry, County 7 Taylor Burt, NCA 6.5 Austin Clark, Lake 6.5 Kyran Fortune, Lake 6.5 Travis Jones, Lake 6.5 Reed Terrell, NCA 6.5 Jacob Freeman, Union 6 Omari Holliday, Union 6 La'Robert Wheaton, Newton 6 Frank Pazos, Lake 5.5 De'traun Brown, Newton 5 Kimari Brown, County 5 Cody Buffington, County 5 O'Darius Johnson, Lake 5 Collier Mangum, County 5 Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol 5 Collin Rigdon, Union 5 Mays McDill, Sebastopol 4.5 Steven Duke, NCA 4 Luke McGarrity, Sebastopol 4 Drew Stevens, County 4 Demo Irby, Newton 3.5 David Williams, Sebastopol 3.5 Jordan Clayton, Newton 3 Collin Rigdon, Union 3 Jamarii Spivey, Lake 3 Durrell Chatman, Lake 2.5 Jamarius Lay, Sebastopol 2.5 Hunter Massey, NCA 2.5 Diashun Moncrief, Newton 2.5 Aiden Wilson, Sebastopol 2.5 Jackson Bunyard, NCA 2 J.C. Collins, NCA 2 Kedrick Donald, Newton 2 Christopher Haralson, Newton 2 Kobe Hutchins, Union 2 Leiland Ickom, Newton 2 Nicholas Minckler, County 2 Tyreke Nicholson, Newton 2 Erik Pullen, Sebastopol 2 Kylan Wilkerson, Newton 2 Jess Johnson, Sebastopol 1.5 Carlos Aguilar, County 1 Greer Billy, County 1 Tyler Castillo, NCA 1 Talon Cooley, County 1 Keshawn Covington, Newton 1 Javarius Culpepper, Lake 1 Walker Edwards, Union 1 Kale Grayson, Union 1 Logan Hitt, NCA 1 Keon Hutchins, Union 1 Bryce Jones, County 1 Colten Kelly, NCA 1 Nicholas Macklin, Lake 1 Cade Mangum, County 1 David Morehead, Lake 1 Jamie Moore, Newton 1 Marquiese Poole, Newton 1 Andrew Posey, Lake 1 Bankston Rush, Union 1 Wesley Donald, Sebastopol .5 Jalen Gray, Lake 5 Interceptions Grey Hale, County 2 Cameron Jackson, Union 2 De'traun Brown, Newton 2 Austin Clark, Lake 1 Logan Heidelberg, NCA 1 Omari Holliday, Union 1 Tony Jordan, Newton 1 Tylan McNichols, County 1 O'Darius Nelson, Lake 1 Collin Rigdon, Union 1 Cooper Savell, NCA 1

