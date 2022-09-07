Sebastopol tallied 292 rushing yards to secure victory

With heavy rain pelting the Sebastopol field, first-year coach Keith Brown turned to his running game on Friday night.

The Bobcats responded with 292 yards rushing and took a 22-6 win over Pisgah.

Sebastopol improves to 3-0 on the season and will travel to Clarkdale this week to take on the 3-0 Bulldogs.

With heavy downpours and sloppy field conditions, Brown said Friday night’s win was all about protecting the football.

“It was not ideal conditions, the field got really sloppy,” Brown said. “We tore it up pretty good. We ran 59 plays and won the turnover battle. We didn’t turn it over any and were establish the run in those wet field conditions. We just out on them early and the defense set the tone and we were able to get an early lead. We missed a lot of opportunities, and I’m disappointed in that. We left a few scores on the field and we will work hard on trying to finish those drives.”

Pisgah got the ball to open the game and fumbled on the sixth play and Sebastopol’s Trey Wilson fell on the loose ball. Seven plays later, Kari Michaels hit Jess Johnson on an 8-yard touchdown pass to cap off the 56-yard drive. Michaels ran in the two-point conversion and Sebastopol led 8-0 early in the first.

The Bobcats drove deep in Pisgah territory on their next drive but turned it over on downs at the Pisgah 22.

After a long put by the Dragons, Sebastopol got going on offense with a pair of long runs. After a 21-yard run by Andarius McDougle, the junior ripped off a 51-yard run. Michaels ran in the two-point conversion and Sebastopol led 16-0 midway through the second quarter.

After punting twice to start the second half, Sebastopol finally got back on the board in the third period with a five-play, 54-yard drive, which was capped off with a 14-yard run by Michaels. The try for two failed and the Bobcats led 22-0.

“It never really got close,” Brown said. “They scored and we were able to close it out with a seven-minute drive to ice the game in the fourth. The turnovers were big, and we were able to capitalize on those mistakes. I think our play up front was the difference in the game. They liked to run the ball and we were able to stop their running game and we ran for 300 yards. That’s always a goal when you are playing in the rain and have sloppy field conditions.”

The Bobcats had 292 yards rushing and 70 passing for 362 yards of total offense. David Williams had 146 yards rushing on 22 carries while Williams had 100 yards rushing on eight carries.

Michaels had 46 yards rushing on nine carries and was 9-of-18 passing for 70 yards. McDougle also had 30 yards receiving on four catches.

On defense, Trey Wilson had big night with six solo tackles, nine assists and a fumble recovery. Luke Winstead and Kari Michaels had three tackles and three assists while McCoy Compton had three solos and seven assists. Presley Boykin also had two solo tackles and four assists.