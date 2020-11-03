Students at the Newton County Career and Technical Center seize the opportunity to sign the “I pledge to be Drug-free!” commitment during Red Ribbon Week, from left, Gabriel McCarty, Madison McDonald, Patrick Clemmons, Trinity Smith and Haven Dixon.

The 2021 Cougar yearbooks are now on sale! This year's theme is "Like No Other" and features cover artwork by 2021 Senior Hayley Loper. From left, NC Yearbook Adviser, Ben Wall with Maddie Pinson, staff member; Hayley Loper, NC 2021 Cougar Artist; Riley Skipper, staff member; and Cortney Shelwood, staff member. The yearbooks are $60 and can be pre-ordered through Nov. 20, from Ben Wall at the high school; LeAnn Little, at the middle school; Janine Vincent, at the elementary school; any yearbook staff member; or online at www.walsworthyearbooks.com.

Fifth grade class representatives of the Newton County Elementary School Extreme Team include, from left, Bella Goodman, Addyson Peets, Reese Thoms, Julian Garcia, Ayden May, Karmyn Butler and Katie Lynne McDonald. These students will act as ambassadors for future campus events as well as promote campus safety daily.

“I caught a Smart Fish!” Hank Addy proudly shows off his “catch” during the Newton County Elementary School Fall Festival event on Friday. Students rotated through the gym during Activity Rotation for the day’s festivities.

For the entire first nine weeks, students in Jim Savell's Economics class at Newton County High School participated in a stock market exercise. The students were each given a hypothetical case with $100,000 to invest in five stocks of their choice. Students then had to research their stocks and track the progress throughout the nine week period using online resources in the classroom. The students with the most “earnings” at the end of nine weeks were declared winners and received a Chick Fil-a gift card for finishing first or second place. Freshman Angelina Eshee (left) won first place by making nearly $28,000 with her five stocks, and Freshman Aubrey Kate Hayes won second place with nearly $24,000.