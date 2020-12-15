Matthew and Brianna Callahan of Union are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Kamryn Elyse Callahan.

Kamryn Elyse was born at 12:41 p.m. on March 23, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. She weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She is the granddaughter of Nikki and Jason Mitchell of Union, the late Brian Rushing of Daphne, Al. and Britt and Karin Fox and Doyle and Melissa Callahan of Philadelphia.

She has one brother, Cooper, 6, and one sister, Kennedi, 2.

