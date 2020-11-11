The Newton County Academy basketball teams swept a pair of games from Laurel Christian this past week as both teams stayed undefeated.

The Lady Generals won 46-29 and 45-40 while the Generals won 56-33 and 56-45.

NCA will return to play this week as they travel to Park Place in Pearl on Tuesday and will then host Prentiss Christian on Thursday.

NCA boys 56, Laurel Christian 33

The Generals started off the season with a 23-point win over Laurel Christian on Tuesday.

NCA led 13-9 at the end of the first period and led 23-16 at the half. The Generals pulled away in the third period as they outscored Laurel 22-7 to lead 45-23 going into the fourth.

Austin Upton led NCA with 24 points and 14 points while Riley Boswell had 13 points. Zander Meeks had 12 points and seven rebounds.

NCA girls 46, Laurel Christian 29

The Lady Generals build a big lead and cruised to a 17-point lead over Laurel Christian on Tuesday.

NCA led 11-6 at the end of the first and 21-10 at the half. The Lady Generals put the game away in the third, outscoring Laurel 15-4 in the third to lead 36-14 going into the fourth.

Lilly Hollingsworth led NCA with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

NCA boys 56, Laurel Christian 45

In their second contest, the Generals pulled away in the fourth period to take an 11-point win over Laurel Christian on Thursday.

NCA jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first period before Laurel outscored the Generals 18-14 in the second to cut the lead to 25-22 at the half. Laurel outscored NCA 14-10 in the third to take a 36-35 lead into the fourth period. But the Generals outscored Laurel 21-9 in the fourth to take the win.

Austin Upton had another double-double as he had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Riley Boswell had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ty Hollingsworth and Austin Meeks each had eight points apiece.

NCA girls 45, Laurel Christian 40

The second contest was closer than the first as the Lady Generals held on for a five-point win on Thursday.

NCA led 8-5 at the end of the first and 16-14 at the half. Laurel outscored NCA 13-10 in the third to take a 27-26 lead into the fourth. But the Lady Generals outscored Laurel 19-13 in the fourth to take the win.

Lilly Hollingsworth led NCA with 18 points and eight rebounds while Belle Hollingsworth had 18 points on six 3-pointers.