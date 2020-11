Newton County survives to play North Pike For the second straight week, the Newton County Cougars were trailing at halftime. And for the second straight week, the Cougars used a big second half to take as win as they beat visiting Purvis 23-14 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night. The Cougars improved 9-0 on the season and will hit the road as they take on Nort...