Sebastopol football coach Nicky Mooney said last week that he didn’t think his team would have any trouble with Ethel in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs. He was right. The Bobcats dominated the contest and cruised to a 41-7 win over Ethel. The Bobcats improve to 10-2 on the season and will now take on Hollandale Simmons in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. Mooney was...