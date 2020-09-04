The Mississippi Ethics commission has ruled that the Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen violated the Open Meetings Act when it passed a $5 capital improvement fee increase during an executive session June 16, 2020, according to a preliminary report and recommendation issued Friday.

The commission determined that while the board entered executive session for a valid reason, the final action should have been voted on in open session.

“Based on the record in this case, the board entered executive session to discuss the termination of specific employees ‘due to a fiscal shortfall caused primarily by not having sufficient funds to service the existing city debt,’” the report states. “This type of discussion qualifies as a valid executive session topic under Section 25-4 l-7(4)(k). However, this particular reason for executive session requires that final budgetary adoption, i.e., the vote on a budgetary or fiscal item, must occur in open session. Accordingly, while the board did not violate the Open Meetings Act when its members discussed personnel matters in executive session at its June 16, 2020 meeting, it did violate the Act when it voted in executive session to increase the capital improvement fee.”

The preliminary report indicated the Ethics Commission should find that the Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen violated the Open Meetings Act when it voted to increase the capital improvement fee in executive session. The commission should order that the board refrain from further violations and "comply strictly with the Open Meetings Act."

