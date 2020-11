Andy Ogletree played a long day of golf at Augusta National, totaling 26 holes and ultimately made the cut with 1-under 71s for a total of 2-under in his very first Masters. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champ played his first two rounds paired with defending champ Tiger Woods and current Open Champion Shane Lowry. What kind of experience was that like for the 22-year-old? “Well I’ve played f...