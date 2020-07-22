This Week

Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church Revival

Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church invites you to Revival on July 19-24. On Sunday, July 19, there will be services at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Services on Monday-Friday will begin at 7 p.m. The Evangelist will be Bro. Mike Reeves from North Carolina. Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church is located at 457 Pine Ridge Road in Lawrence.

Upcoming

Revival at Oak Ridge Church of God

The Oak Ridge Church of God will be in Revival with Bro. Chris Owensby on July 30-August 1 at 7 p.m. each night. Come experience a move of God. Oak Ridge Church of God is located at 10110 Road 361 in Union.

Victorious Life Recovery

Victorious Life Recovery is the place to become free from hurts, hang-ups, habits and addictions. We meet every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Supper will be served free of charge. Donations are accepted. We are located at 13920 Highway 15 South in Union. For more information call 601-650-6889, 601-416-7976 or 601-416-2557.