The Cougar 2020 Yearbooks have arrived at Newton County High School. Pre-ordered yearbooks are in the process of being distributed this week. Students are encouraged to present a receipt to avoid any discrepancies. Pre-ordered copies for the 2020 graduates are now available between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday-Friday. Simply call the high school office at 601-635-2718 upon arrival on campus. Office staff will then give further instructions at that time. Extra yearbooks will be on sale at the school for $65, beginning August 24, on a first-come, first-served basis. Pictured are 2020-2021 Yearbook Staff members with the a final copy of The Cougar 2020 seated from left: Jayden Mack and Cortney Shelwood; standing from left: Maddie Pinson, Riley Skipper, The Cougar Annual Staff Advisor Ben Wall, Aubrie Skinner, Madilyn Kelly and Alli Claire Amis. Additional staff members include: Anna Lynne Pierce and Kaylee McDowell.