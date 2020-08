The Newton County Academy Lady Generals played four games last week and ended the week with a shutout win. The Lady Generals beat St. Aloysius 6-0 on Saturday after tying Tallulah 3-3 and falling 1-0 to Briarfield Academy. NCA also lost 13-6 to Leake earlier in the week. NCA has just one game scheduled this week as they are set to host rival Sylva Bay on Monday. They will return to ac...