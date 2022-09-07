﻿With a chance to take control of the top spot in District 2-2A, the Newton County Academy Generals put on their best performance of the season.

The Generals ran out to a 36-0 lead in the first half and cruised to a 42-22 win over Prentiss Christian on Friday night.

NCA coach Steve Nelson said his team came out and took care of business early and used some big pass plays to put the game away.

“We jumped on them early and completed some passes, which we thought we could,” Nelson said. “I thought we were as good as we have been on defense early on. We came out a little flat after the half and that’s going to matter one of these games. We have to be more focused. But overall, I was really pleased with the way we played. It’s always fun when you are winning. I told them after the game that we never won more than three games in a row last year so we need to stay focused and continue to get better and have a good week of practice.”

The Generals got the ball to start the game and immediately hit a big play as Trace Evans hit Paxton Russell for a 42-yard completion. Evans then hit Micah Garrison on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 8:52 left in the first. The try for two failed and NCA led 6-0.

After forcing a Prentiss punt, the Generals went 60 yards in three plays. After a 43-yard pass to Russell, Evans hit Garrison on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 5:33 left in the first. Hunter Scarbrough ran in the two-point conversion and NCA led 14-0.

After swapping possessions, the Generals stopped the Saints on a fourth-down attempt at the Prentiss 35. Scarbrough then scored on a 35-yard run with 1:12 left in the game. Scarbrough ran in the two-point conversion and NCA led 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Generals continued to pour it on in the second quarter. After a Prentiss punt and a 31-yard return by Jackson Bunyard, Evans hit Garrison on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 7:46 left in the second. Scarbrough ran in the two-point conversion and NCA led 30-0.

The Generals got the ball right back after forcing a punt and needed just two plays to go 39 yards as Evans hit Russell on a 34-yard touchdown pass. The try for two failed and NCA led 36-0.

Prentiss added a score right before the half on a 24-yard touchdown run and converted the PAT as NCA led 36-8 at the half.

“I was really pleased,” Nelson said. “I thought the first quarter was about as good as well could play on offense and defense. We never allowed their back to get going. We did what we wanted and took their will away and it make the second half a lot easier.”

NCA added another score in the fourth quarter. After an interception by Logan Heidelberg, Scarbrough scored on a 51-yard run with 9:22 left in the game. The try for two failed and NCA ld 42-16.

NCA had 309 yards of total offense on just 24 plays with 164 passing and 145 rushing. Prentiss had 214 total yards with 89 passing and 125 rushing.

Evans was 8-of-15 passing for 164 yard with four TDs while Scarbrough had 134 yards rushing six carries. Russell had four catches for 120 yards while Garrison had three catches for 43 yards, all TDs.

Scarbrough also led the defense with 8.5 tackles with five solo stops and seven assists. Ty Thrash had 5.5 tackles while Bo Smith and Slayden Hollingsworth had 4.5 tackles apiece. Amos Castillo had four tackles while Taylor Burt had 3.5 tackles. Garrison and Reed Terrell each had three tackles while Russell, Cooper Savell, Harrison Wall, Marshall Wright and Logan Heidelberg each had 2.5 tackles. Heidelberg also had an interception.