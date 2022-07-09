Services for Ms. Glenda Nell Pinson were held 11 am, Friday, September 2, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Rusty Walton, Rev. Ben Duke and Rev. Lin Chesney officiated.

Ms. Pinson, 77, of Little Rock died Wednesday, August 31 at her residence.

She was an amazing and wonderful mom and grandmother. She enjoyed doing for other people. The family considered her to be their rock, offering Godly wisdom when needed.

She was a lifetime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include, 1 Daughter; Pam Skinner of Little Rock, 1 Son; Stan Pinson (Diane) of Lake, 2 Grandsons; Gabe Skinner and Chad Wilkerson (Mandy), 4 Granddaughters; Michelle Neill (Rick), Crystal Seigrist (William), Tiffany Skinner (Aaron) and Heather Smith, 13 Great Grandchildren; Logan Skinner, Jameigh Skinner, Ashton Smith, Savannah Smith, Jeanie Barnett, Chael Skinner, Brantley Skinner, Laurel Skinner, Hanna Sanders (Landan), Zach Seigrist, J’leigh Sluss, Hayden Seigrist and Marlee Neill, 1 Sister in law; Ruby Aycock. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her special fur baby, “Coco”.

Ms. Pinson was preceded in death by her husband, John “Bo” Pinson, parents; Ruel and Annie Arthur Brantley, son; Thomas Wade Pinson, son in law; James Skinner, two brothers; Charles and Keith Brantley and one sister in law; Martha Brantley.

Pallbearers were Aaron Skinner, Logan Skinner, Chad Wilkerson, William Seigrist, Jason Goforth and Ricky Goforth.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.