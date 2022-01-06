The Choctaw Central High School Class of 2022 recently received its diplomas.

Receiving diplomas included:

Mia Louise Alex, Liliana Denae Amos, Gabe Hayes Anderson, Manuelito James Anderson Jr., Ashanti Renae Bell, Bishop Bell, Elias Wade Bell, Leanna Grace Bell, Skye Rainwater Bell, Armando A. Ben, Sierra Rochelle Ben, Clarissa Lee-Tsosie Benally, Jason Loutrell Billy, Kenyon Keshaun Billy, Michael Eric Briscoe Jr., Nazayah Nicole Cabrera, Bryce Lee Chapman, Ethan Riley Chapman, Jayce Lee Chapman, Cedrian Ja'shun Chickaway, Quentin Beau Comby, Kalebri Vreshanti Conrad, Chad Shaundell Davis Jr., Christaysia Doralynn Denson, Tedra Lenisse Denson, Arionna Lexi Dixon, Camryn Hayes Dixon, Jace Kyrell Dixon, Kyla Kierston Farmer, Alexis Annette Frazier, Kenisha Layne Frazier, Trenton Nicholias Frazier, Stephen William Clay Gibson, Kashton Chip Grisham, Braycee Dawnell Hall, Windell Tymoncha Hall Jr., Kazden Drace Henry, Picabo Sheraine Hernandez, Dayon Lashawn Hickman, Felicia Annette Hickman, Makayla Mahli Osi Hickman, Christopher Kenshay Hunter Jr., Annie Ohoyo-Imayalhi Isaac, Brett Austin Isaac, Celia Chunkash-Aiukli Isaac, D'vante Jaiton Isaac, Justin Seth Isaac, Laedna Ann Jenkins, Andre'as Wade Jim, Braynon Zaiah Jim, Dimarques Jamar Jim, Alyssa Keira Jimmie, Zylar Blyss Jimmie, Eli Zander Cade Joe, Hayden Jai Jones, Samandan Keshaun Kopaddy, Donald Milton Lasiloo Jr., Drew Larson Lasiloo, Billy Jack Lewis Jr., Destiny Hope Lewis, Micah Terell Lewis, Lakylee Brooke Martin, Ajaiana Lajacia Fichik Ushi Martinez, Allatik Matthews, Ennalyse Chula Hilah Mccombs, Brighton Chase Mcmillan, Jerrick Ray Mcmillan, Taylor Daelle Mcmillan, Markeleus Dwight Mingo, Shandal Lenaye Morris, Cadence Raine Nickey, Kacey Levern Nickey, Leanna Hunter Nickey, Teyton V'shane Nickey, Manuel Rene Ramirez Perez, Isley Martina Phillips, Leia Nevaeh Phillips, Noah Seth Phillips, Tyrus C-Ray Sam, Zaylee Faith Cree Shoemake, Kaymerin Jordan Precious Smith, Aleyona Tenay Sockey, Zander Caine Sockey, Dylan Tashaun Stephens, Titan Xavier Steve, Thomas Cade Tangle, Katelyn Shanice Taylor, Ivan Joel Thomas, Kyden Draeshaun Thomas, Sanisha Larose Thomas, Seth Trentin Thomas, Tristen Daze Thomas, Keaton Vindominic Thompson, Jordan Keith Truss, Dravin Makal Tubby, Miashun Keegan Tubby, Notah Antonio Tubby, Sammy Avery Vaughn, Dez Mon Reyes Wesley, Jarred Jay Wesley, Ahnaya Kamae Williams, Dylan Martin Williams, Kylie Jade Williamson, Eric Bryce Wolfgang Willis, Jontarrio Devarrus Willis, Melanie Faith Willis, Memorie Dawn Willis, Neesha Thunder Willis, Eliana Ellisse Wishork and Anakin Raines York.

CCHS Names Top Students

Academic success and excellence amongst the Choctaw Central High School Class of 2022 were recognized as the Top Ten highest academically-ranked students were announced during a senior awards ceremony at the CCHS campus on Friday, April 29, 2022. Makayla Hickman was named Valedictorian, and Kyla Farmer was named Salutatorian. Rounding out the Top Ten students are Memorie Willis, Elias Bell, Cadence Nickey, Kylie Williamson, Clarissa Benally, Kashton Grisham, Dylan Williams, Sierra Ben, Kalebri Conrad and Isley Phillips.

Makayla Hickman is from the Tucker community and is the daughter of Melissa Charlie and Johnathan Hickman. She was Rotary Student of the Month and also was on the Honor Roll. She was a member of the CCHS Yearbook Committee and BETA Club. Outside of school, Makayla was involved in community service, especially with Open Arms, Inc. Makayla plans to attend East Central Community College in the fall, and she plans to major in psychology or business and eventually plans to become a psychiatrist. Her parting advice to the incoming seniors: “Don’t get into the habit of being late.” Makayla was also named the 2022 CCHS STAR student, and she selected English instructor Andy Hardy as the 2022 CCHS STAR Teacher.

Kyla Farmer is of the Conehatta community and is the daughter of Brent and Durnene Farmer. She was selected as Miss CCHS, Homecoming Queen, Senior Class Treasurer, Rotary Student of the Month and was a member and scholar-athlete award winner of the Class 4A Lady Warrior State Basketball Champions. Beyond basketball, she was a member of the Talented and Gifted program, BETA Club and ACT 20+ Club. She enjoys painting, listening to music, working out and shopping. In the fall, Kyla plans to attend Copiah-Lincoln Community College. She plans to major in kinesiology, and in the future, she plans to be a physical therapist. Her words of advice to the Class of 2023: “Stay on top of your work, and make good memories.”

“I am extremely proud of our Top Ten students and the entire CCHS Class of 2022,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “Not only have they done an outstanding job in their academic work, but they have had to work hard at these successes while facing a pandemic, now going into a third year. I congratulate them and wish them well as they step boldly into the future, knowing that we as a Tribe are behind them all the way.”

The Choctaw Central High School Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2022 was held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at CCHS Warrior Stadium.