Nearly 350 graduates were awarded degrees and/or certificates during East Central Community College’s 93rd Spring Commencement Ceremonies held Thursday and Friday, May 5-6, 2022, in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus.

Associate Degree Nursing students graduated and were pinned on Thursday, May 5, followed by a ceremony for Career-Technical graduates and two ceremonies for academic program graduates on Friday, May 6.

Dr. Teresa Mackey, vice president for instruction, presented the candidates for graduation, and ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory awarded degrees and certificates during the ceremonies.

This year’s graduates included those who completed degree requirements following the spring 2022 term.

Students who completed degree requirements and their hometowns included:

BRANDON: Lorelai Hayden, Madison Rachelle Holton, Matthew Ryan Mackey, and Alexandria Elizabeth Weir

BYRAM: Shemaiah Demetrie Smith and Tiana Ashleigh Williams

CARTHAGE: Elexus Michele Adams, William Tyler Adams, Kristina Evelyn Alford, Iverson Deshawn Allen, Ashanti Denise Body, Magen Renee Burnham, Ethan Cole Campbell, Hilary RaShaun Cocroft, Hilton Rashaud Cocroft, Savanna Dawn Greer, Kaylin Nichole Hannis, Tyla Janai Hill, Noah Daniel Hutchison, Tamarian Ania Leflore, Mabry Whatley Mayfield, Randy Ortiz, Mercedes Piper Peters, Chiri Pierce, Lucrecia Nayari Rodriguez, Audrey Brook Savell, Jacob Tyler Sims, Caleb Jamel Smith, Karlie Alisabeth Thompson, Lashonda Triplett, Abigail Vasquez, Kalie Nicole Waggoner, Hanna Grace Wilcher, Kristen Alexandra Wilcher, and Alyssa LaShae Wooten

CHOCTAW: Cynthia Ann Billy, Montgomery Wayne Henry, Cameron Cortaz Jenkins, Elisah Monique Jimmie, Mystri Lacy Jodie, Angelina A. Martin, Miriam Rehman, and Nancy R. Tubby

CHUNKY: Raley Brooke Sessums and Zachary Austin Skelton

CLINTON: Gates Lamar Pee

COLLINSVILLE: Karson Kalee Cook, Evy McKenzie Morgan, and Rebekah LeeAnn Scitzs

CONEHATTA: Katie Lynn Bagley, Brodie Andrew Denson, Sydnie Joann Ferris, Halien Wade Fortenberry, Karlie Belle Jackson, Anna Kay Turner, and Tiara Legacy Williamson

DECATUR: Lauren Caroline Addy, Sarah Beth Bounds, Madison D. Busby, Nolan Ashley Cater, Peyton Lee Chaney, Olivia Kathryn Clark, Bradley Dean Cuevas, Eli Matthew Finnegan, Alexander Luke Fox, Jeremie Kyle Garrison, Brandon Gregory Griffin, Macy Beth Hale, Joseph Dylan Hall, Nila Hamilton, Karly Grace Hamrick, Ashley Michelle Hollingsworth, Elizabeth Dawn Hollingsworth, Aleese Brooklyn Loper, Hayley Morgan Loper, Sydney Miller, Matthew Daylon Nance, Maggie Elizabeth Nowell, Tera Monique Owens, Jesse Colton Phillips, James Falcon Pippin, Harber Andrew Reese, Johnny Reeves, Amos John Rigdon, Alanna Joy Sayers, Logan Todd Sayers, Austin Chase Smith, Ethan Cort Smith, Madalyn Paige Strait, and Josie Faith Trippe

ENTERPRISE: Matelyn Nicole Herrington

FOREST: Justin Matthew Araujo, Jamiyah Kiere Bloodsaw, Ebony Nicole Brantley, Lorraina Marcila Burkes, Raven Mashae Burks, Jonathan Calzadilla, Margarita Castillo, Jayden Kelikoaelakaua Chu, Austin Tyler Doughty, Florencia Echave Castano, Guillermo Espinoza Fermin, Kristy Danielle Evers, Arely Gonzalez, Edwin Gonzalez, DeAnna Charadai Hayes, Brittany Nicole King, Dominic LaTrelle Lacy, Arieanna Jeaniece Loper, Tony Lyles, Ursula Matias Diego, Beyonce Shakspere McCoy, Tabitha Ann McDaniel, Madison Kaye McLemore, Maria Kassandra Morales, Nikki Cheyenne Parker, Destiny Kewanna Parrott, Ethan Chandler Reiss, Mikea Nicole Robinson, Skylar Nicole Sharp, NaTya Ellise Smith, Seth H. Smith, Nicholas Travis Tanksley, Bethany Irene Thibeault, and Danny Gail Warren

GAUTIER: Drewnae Aliese Pickens

GREENVILLE: TyMitchell Kyree McCollough and Ervin L. Simmons

GULFPORT: Coleton Lee Smith

HATTIESBURG: Madelyn Cai Harris and Mary Moore Widemire

HEIDELBERG: Joshua Lavell Wheaton

HICKORY: Anna Katherine Brand, Ethan Allen Gentry, Abigail Brooke Gist, and Wesley Allen Williams

JACKSON: Sasha Megan Clare

LAKE: Marla Renae Graham, Rikeilah Antrecia Holifield, Mara Sharee Jones, Mallory Danielle McMillan, James Tyler Parker, Keontae Kortez Towner, and Asia Elise Williams

LAUDERDALE: Nicholas Rahmad Butler

LAUREL: Garey Conner Hicks, Madison Renee Hodge, and Emily Lawren McDonald

LAWRENCE: Anastasia D. Brown, Cornesha Natasha Jones, and Jonathon Gage Pendergrass

LENA: Judge Colter Adams, Garren Jackson Barnes, Destiny Tyquashia Brown, Barbara Latrisha Gilbert, Jeremy Mcbeath, and Charity Paige Rhinewalt

LITTLE ROCK: Tanner Austin Brown, Caden Christopher Elliott, Chelsea Carlene Giles, Lauren Elizabeth Gilmer, Heston Walker Harrison, Chloe Alisabeth Pinson, and Autumn Gabrielle Snow

LOUISVILLE: Hayden Lee Anthony, Tyler Lee Burnham, Conlan D. Chase, Alonzo Symmuel Dorsey, Andre LyShawn Esters, Krystala Lynette Foster, Tyianna Janea Foster, Sacario M. Goss, Kaylee Madison Gregory, Taylor McKenzie Gregory, Ronnie K. Hardin, Pracious M. Harris, Gannon Bryce Meek, Lindsey Katherine Mills, LaDarrien Jujuan Paten, Hamilton Sawyer Roberts, and Rylee Camden Sanders

LUCEDALE: Annabelle Christine Miller

MABEN: Madison Elizabeth Gregg

MACON: Isaias Hernandez

MADDEN: Chloe Isabelle Boykin

MADISON: Mirial Rodella Cannon, Tywona C. Lacy, and Kiersten Mikel Selman

MAGEE: David Berry

MATHISTON: Garrett William Crimm

MCCOMB: Mercades Armoni Miller

MERIDIAN: Hannah Victoria Beech, Iteria Fielder, Asia Nicole McShepard, Noah Samuel Morrison, and Brandon Vance Williams

MIZE: Clayton Dane Cook

MORTON: Cezar Arroyo Torres, Joshua Gage Creason, Keshawn Lamichael Davis, Beau Chandler Guy, Lane Shelton Harrell, Luis Enrique Hernandez, Alexis Lee Jackson, Joshua Ian Kennedy, Jimmie Dairs Nichols, Yulemi Anahi Perez Avila, Jennifer Torres, and Keisha Mitchell Torres

MOSS POINT: Gage Tufnell

NEWTON: Shaun Wade Addy, Breanna Aguilar, Tyler Pharez Bedford, Felicia Latoria Bobbitt, Shantel Latricia Body, Jewel A. Brown, Hannah Brooke Clark, Adrianna Lashay Cleveland, Lucas Harvey Foley, Audrey Lovett Garrison, Erica Denise Goodman, Daija Maree Johnson, Gabriel Weatherbee McNeil, Adam Curtis Porter, Ariana Mariea Pruitt, Audrey Joanna Pugh, Manasseh Joy Robinson, Tony Shelwood, Joshua Thomas Trout, Kimyatta Kembrelle Vivians, and Rachel Lauren Woodham

NOXAPATER: Landon Bailey, Samuel Glenn Hankins, DaShad Antwan Hornesbuger, and LaJohnathan Malik Young

OCEAN SPRINGS: Loren Lakya Winters

PACHUTA: Faith Dion Guy

PASCAGOULA: Seline Victoria Decoteau

PEARL: Grant William McLeod

PELAHATCHIE: Jacey Arieonna Cooper and Carson Noelle Wofford

PHILADELPHIA: Sarah Lynn Anderson, John Rylee Barrett, Hunter Lee Beason, JaNasia DeNaye Boler, Natalie Grace Breazeale, Jonathon David Collins, Anna Kathryn Cumberland, Kaedre Leatrice Denson, John Dylan Dubose, Robert Kevin Ellis, Logan Alexander Flowers, Piper Lane Fulton, Riley Grayson Goforth, Harley Grace Haggard, Lake Destiny Hall, Hailey Nicole Hardy, Caleb Brandon Heflin, Malahta Mae Henry, Grady Kee Higgins, Reagan Brooks Holley, Trey Antoine Horne, Breanna Layne Isaac, Rachel Denise Jackson, Kyler Myles Jefferson, Lathan Kyler Johnson, Maleika Lane Martin, Trey Allen McMullan, Lauryn Ashlee Rose O’Reilly, Preston Heath Roebuck, Shantasia Arielle Ruffin, Spicey Lynn Scales, Carlee Celeste Sharp, Chloe Carolyn Smith, Sarah Mackenzie Spears, Zebariaha Wilson Spire, Sarah Kate Stovall, Karen Taylor, Kristina Michelle Taylor, Colton Hayes Trapp, Taezialin Tanese Hashi Tubby, Eddie Jerome Tyson, Shiona A. M. Tysor, Molliekai Chandall Vaughn Wallace, Ronnie Austin Verry, Robert Wesley Ward, Victoria RayAnn Warren, John Edward Willis, Lexie Brooke Willis, and Celena Brooke Wyatt

PICAYUNE: Daniel Kade Turnage

PRESTON: Jacob McDaniel, Katheline McDaniel, and William M. Tarlton

PUCKETT: Rodney Devon Hays

RIDGELAND: Daniel Austin Lee

ROSE HILL: Ashley Nicole Aycock and Trenity Ray Reynolds

SEBASTOPOL: Sarah Abigail Jones and Perla Villegas Lopez

STARKVILLE: Emily Katherine King

STEENS: Davis Alan Pool

UNION: Andrew James Alderson, Nikolas Keyon Artis, Johnathan Everett Atkinson, Alexandria Jadyn Bounds, Ufa Nathaniel Burns, Khloe Elyse Cockerham, Madison Avery Delancey, Hazelle Alexandra Esposito, Matthew Davis Gardner, Kenayzha Jacora Germany, Samantha Erinn Hancock, Jason Maylon Hawkins, Matthew Cole Howell, Julia Ellen Jackson, Christopher Garret Johnston, Kassidy Rose Lambert, Amber Evette McDonald, Taylor McElhenney, Madeline Elizabeth Meador, Hannah Elizabeth Mowdy, Lakinurett Raylond Nettles, John Francelle Pareja, Hanna Grace Richardson, Olivia Lea Smith, Samantha Jo Spears, James Thomas Vance, Leah Breann Woodard, and Madison Elizabeth Leigh Woodson

VALLEY PARK: Evan Skye Mabe

VICKSBURG: Ian Christian Gordon and Brooke Marie Moran Comans

WALNUT GROVE: Malachi Jones Beasley, Mallorie McKenzie Beasley, Hallie Raven Denson, Jaquavan Darnell Lewis, Michael Brooks McDill, Tiffany Nichole Townsend, and Ethan Zane Wysocki

MOBILE, AL: DaMya Diann Riley George

SILAS, AL: Dean Stance Lewis

WEST MONROE, LA: Jayce Renee Currie

ZACHARY, LA: Anna Claire Caime