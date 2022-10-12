Back in May of this year, I set out to write a book on the history of Beulah Hubbard School. I set October 1 as the date I would submit my book to the publisher. Money from the sale of the book will be donated to the group that is building a community center at the site of the school. Disappointingly that was an unrealistic expectation. It is going to take longer.

While many people have been very helpful in researching the subject, there is still a great deal of research to be done. I would have never gotten this project off the ground had it not been for Gayle Duett. She not only is very knowledgeable of Beulah Hubbard, but she is also a phenomenal researcher. Over the years, she has collected volumes of information about Beulah Hubbard and those who attended school there. She even has the grade book records which date back to 1931. But she can only do so much.

If you went to school at Beulah Hubbard and have a particular story you would like to share, we would welcome it. Please understand that if you do have a story to share, we might not be able to use it. There are some privacy concerns which must considered. But please don’t let that stop you from telling us about it. We just want to be sure no one is embarrassed.

One thing I need badly are the names of graduating seniors for the years of 1931 through 1942, 1944-1947, 1951-1956, 1958-1961, and the years: 1969,1970, 1972, 1973,1977, 1980, 1980. 1981, and 1982.

While the book is a fund-raising project, it also will be a lasting document of those Beulah Hubbard graduates who have distinguished themselves in their professions and personal lives. We Beulah Hubbard folks took great pride in our little school on the red clay ridge between Dennis Harrison’s cornfield and J.R. Chaney’s grocery. Some of our neighbors from other schools used to call us the Swamp People. We wear that moniker as a badge of honor.

If you are a former Swamper from Beulah Hubbard and would like to be a part of this project, please contact me at the address and phone number below.

Ralph Gordon is a recipient of the William Faulkner Literary Award and a resident of Newton County. He may be reached at rgordon512@hotmail.com or 601-686-0174.