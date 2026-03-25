High Five: First Baptist Church Union’s “Loud Kid Policy”

When I read the first few paragraphs of First Baptist Church Union’s viral Facebook post of their “Loud Kid Policy” several weeks ago, my first reaction was, “Oh snap, they are about to stir up a hornet nest”. But upon further review, the church shared that they welcomed parents bringing their kids to church services. Kudos to Bro. Michael Wilbanks and the staff at FBC Union for welcoming God’s smallest of children and doing so in a brilliantly fun manner. How viral was it? The post made it to Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, and a host of other sites.

And just as the debate about what came first, the chicken or the egg, there are many valid opinions on the topic of disruptive kids at public engagements. But when it comes to church, my simple thought is how can you tell someone to leave (young or old) from hearing God’s message?

Being a dad of a youngster that will talk my ear off while I’m in the middle of something else, it’s possible I’ve mastered the secret of tuning the interference out. However, just as FBC Union’s policy reads, the sound of children in worship isn’t a distraction. It’s evidence of life, growth, and the future of the church. And that is awesome.

High Fives: Mississippi Senate Finance Committee

Thanks to this committee for killing the House approved measure to allow college NIL athletes to be exempt from paying income taxes. It was a terrible idea. According to reports, the state is working on phasing income taxes out…so let’s just work that out. Let the big dogs (or rebs, eagles, tigers, fighting ocra, etc.) pay their fair wages while they go to college for free.

High Fives: Cast and Crew of the NTC youth musical, “We Will Rock You”

Once again, the area youth put on quite the show last weekend at The Roxy Theatre in Newton. “We Will Rock You” is a musical that features all Queen music, and let’s be honest—singing in Freddie Mercury’s range is quite the task. But those kids knocked it out. There were plenty of laughs, great acting and singing….and how fun is it to sing “We Will Rock You” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” with the cast and audience?

I beg the Newton Theatre Company to do any adult musical that includes eighties music because I’d be so in.