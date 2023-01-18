The Lake girls continued their strong play and picked up two more wins last week.

The Lady Hornets beat rival Newton 66-62 and then hammered Nanih Waiya 62-21.

The Lake boys split a pair of contests as the lost a tight 58-55 contest to Newton but rebounded to beat Nanih Waiya 58-46.

Lake will return to play this week with a pair of road games as they travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday and to Kemper County on Friday.

Lake girls 62, Nanih Waiya 21

The Lady Hornets had little trouble with the Lady Warriors and took a 41-point win to improve to 14-6 on the year and 3-0 in Division 5-2A play.

Brooke Harris led Lake with 19 points, 10 blocks and seven rebounds while Laneisha Palm had 16 points, four rebounds and four steals. Taylor Clark had seven points, four rebounds and three assists. Mae Harris had six points while Kelis Odom had five points and four steals. Lyric Lay had four points, four steals and four assists.

Lake boys 58, Nanih Waiya 46

The Hornets finished strong and took a 12-point win over the Warriors on Friday.

Lake outscored Nanih Waiya 12-6 in the first period while Nanih Waiya took the second period 18-16 to cut the lead to 28-24 at the half. Lake then pulled away in the second half and outscored Nanih Waiya 12-9 in the third and 22-13 in the fourth to take the win.

Curly Robinson led Lake with 23 points while Cameron Hunt had 14 points. O’Darius Johnson had seven points while Caden Moss had five points.

Lake girls 66, Newton 62

Newton boys 58, Lake 55