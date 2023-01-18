The Newton County School District Board of Trustees have set up meetings on Thursday to seek input of stakeholders in the search for the new superintendent.

Stakeholder surveys and meetings are being offered as part of the Mississippi School Boards Association Search Service.

Stakeholders include teachers, administrators, support staff, parents, community members, and business members.

According to a press release posted to its social media accounts late Friday night, the feedback obtained will be used by the board members “as part of the interview process and as a foundation for making the decision as to who will be the next superintendent for the Newton County School District.”

Stakeholders have two opportunities to provide feedback.

The first is to fill out an online, anonymous survey provided by MSBA. The survey link will be available at the Newton County School District website. Results from the survey are sent directly to the MSBA Superintendent Search Manager who compiles the results for the board members.

The online survey will be open for two weeks from January 30 through February 13.

There will also be in-person stakeholder meetings hosted by MSBA on January 26 for various stakeholder groups. Meetings are planned to last between 45 minutes to one hour.

At 1 p.m., MSBA will have a meeting with District Administrators, including principals, assistant principals, directors and assistant superintendents, in Newton County High School Conference Room 605.

At 4 p.m., teachers, assistant teachers, librarians, counselors and all other staff will have a meeting in the Newton County High School Cafeteria.

At 6 p.m., parents, community members and business members will have an opportunity to meet with MSBA to give feedback on the search.

For more information, log on to the school district website at https://www.newton.k12.ms.us/.