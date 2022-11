The Newton Career Center held an induction ceremony for its National Technical Honor Society officers. Pictured are, from left, Rebecca Palculict, Advisor; Faith Hardaway, Secretary; Macaiah Pugh, President; Hannah Hardaway, Vice President; and Samia Sanders, Treasurer. | Submitted Photo

Honor society inducts new officers

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.