The Union Public School District honored two retirees during a reception on Dec. 4, 2022. Velma Rainer is retiring after 28 years while Anita Graham is retiring after 28 1/2 years of service. “They are two legends who will be sorely missed,” said UPSD Superintendent Tyler Hansford. “We will fill their spots, but we will never replace them.” | Submitted Photo
The Newton County School District honored two retiring school board of trustee members at a reception Monday. School board member Glenda Barrett, left, has served since the school district consolidated in 1990. Johnnie Thorne, right, has served for two elected terms. Their terms will expired on Dec. 31, 2022. | Submitted Photo
Honoring retirees
The Union Public School District and the Newton County School District recently honored retirees for their years of service.
