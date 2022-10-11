Sebastopol girls 50, West Lauderdale 45

The Lady Bobcats got the season rolling with a five-point win over Class 4A West Lauderdale on Tuesday.

Sebastopol led 14-9 at the end of the first period and then outscored West 12-9 in the second to lead 26-18 at the half. West pulled closer in the second half as they outscored Sebastopol 15-14 in the third and 12-10 in the fourth as the Lady Bobcats held on for the win.

Alana Gunn led Sebastopol with 21 points while Cerise Magculang had one points and Takayia Williams added eight. Hadley Thrash had five points.

Newton County girls 52, West Lauderdale 17

The Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Knights in every period and cruised to a 35-point win on Thursday night.

County started fast as they jumped out to a 16-6 lead in the first period and outscored the Lady Knights 13-2 in the second to lead 29-8 at the half. The Lady Cougars continued to extend its lead in the second half as they outscored West 13-9 in the third and 10-0 in the fourth.

Tally Nickey led Newton County with 17 points while Dazzle Tubby had 15 points. Kelcei Thomas also had 14 points for the Lady Cougars.

Newton County boys 58, West Lauderdale 39

The Cougars pulled away with a big third period to take a 19-point win over the Knights.

County led 12-11 at the end of the first but trailed 26-25 at the half in a tight game. But the Cougars outscored the Knights 24-5 in the third period to pull out to a 49-31 lead. County took the fourth quarter 9-8 for the final margin.

Keaton Gray led Newton County with 18 points while Jason King had 13 points and Dreson Jimmie had seven points.

Send us your basketball scores and stats for each of your games this year. Email sports@newtoncountyappeal.com or text 769-222-3773. Please include first and last names