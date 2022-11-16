Union sweeps French Camp in season opener

Union opened up the basketball season last week with a pair of easy wins.

Union swept French Camp on Friday night as the Lady Yellowjackets won 39-20 and the Yellowjackets took a 64-13 win.

Union has just one game scheduled this week as they are scheduled to go to Raleigh on Tuesday. The following week, they will host Nanih Waiya on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Yellowjackets had little trouble with the Panthers, taking a 64-13 win on Friday.

Union led 17-4 at the end of the first and 33-7 at the half. Union continued to extend the lead, outscoring French Camp 20-6 in the third and 11-0 in the fourth.

Cambrian Rushing led the Yellowjackets with 16 points while Johannes Hellmannandy had nine points. Keon Hutchins had eight points while Udarrian Hickman and Mason Tucker each had seven points apiece.

The Lady Yellowjackets led early as they took a 39-20 win over the Lady Panthers.

Union jumped out to an 11-2 lead and outscored French Camp 11-7 in the second to lead 22-9 at the half. Union took the third period 10-5 to extend the lead to 32-14 going to the fourth.

Anna Shaw and Rymia Craft each had nine points apiece for the Lady Yellowjackets while Kylee Madden had seven points.

Sebastopol blows out Mize

The Sebastopol Lady Bobcats had little trouble with Mize as they took a 35-point win on Saturday.

Sebastopol jumped out to 17-3 lead in the first quarter and outscored the Lady Bulldogs 14-5 in the second to lead 31-8 at the half. Sebastopol continued to extend the lead in the second half, outscoring Mize 14-4 in the third and 2-0 win the fourth.

Alana Gunn and Takayla Williams each had 14 points apiece while Cerise Magculang chipped in seven points.

Submit hoops reports to sports@newtoncountyappeal.com