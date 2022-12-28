Hornets teams add two wins

Both Lake basketball teams enjoyed a good week on the hardwoods with each winning two out of three games.

The Lady Hornets took a pair of blowout wins, beating Scott Central 60-27 and Pisgah 61-28 while falling 60-49 to Leake Central.

The Hornets took a pair of tight wins, beating rival Scott Central 58-55 and Pisgah 49-36 while losing 51-29 to Leake Central.

Lake will return to action this week as they play in the Puckett Tournament on Thursday and Friday.

Lake girls 60, Scott Central 27

The Lady Hornets dominated the first half as they took a 33-point win over the Lady Rebels on Thursday.

Lake jumped out to a 27-12 lead in the first period and outscored Scott Central 19-7 in the second to lead 46-19 at the half. In a fast-moving second half, Lake outscored Scott Central 8-4 in the third and 6-3 in the fourth.

Brooke Harris led Lake with 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks while Laneisha Palm had 16 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Lyric Lay had 10 points and four steals while Kellis Odom had eight points and four steals. Kayiah Lay also had five points while Alicia Oliphant had five points.

Lake boys 58, Scott Central 55

The Rebels got a big game from Curly Robinson and took a big three-point win over the rival Rebels on Thursday.

Scott Central led 13-11 at the end of the first but the Hornets outscored the Rebels 18-10 in the second to lead 29-23 at the half. Scott Central outscored Lake 21-15 in the third to tie the game at 44-44 going to the fourth. Lake then outscored Scott Central 14-11 in the fourth to take the win.

Robinson led Lake with 24 points while Cameron Hunt had 14 points. O’Darius Johnson had seven points while Ny’Zavion McClendon and Caden Moss had six points apiece.

Lake girls 61, Pisgah 28

The Lady Hornets had little trouble with the Lady Dragons as they took a 33-point win.

Laneisha Palm led Lake with 24 points, four rebounds and two steals while Kellis Odom had 10 points and two steals. Taylor Clark had six points, two steals and two rebounds while Brooke Harris had five points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks.

Lake boys 49, Pisgah 36

The Hornets finished strong in each half as they took a 13-point win over the Dragons on Monday.

Pisgah held a slim 7-6 lead in the first half but then outscored the Dragons 19-7 to lead 25-14 at the half. Pisgah then outscored Lake 12-8 to cut the lead to 33-26 going to the fourth. But the Hornets outscored the Dragons 17-10 to pull away and take the win.

Curly Robinson led Lake with 18 points while O’Darius Johnson had eight points. Ny’Zavion McClendon had seven points and Cameron Hunt chipped in six points.

Leake Central girls 60, Lake 49

The Lady Gators started fast but had to finish strong to hold off the Lady Hornets.

Leake jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first and outscored Lake 18-11 to lead 35-16 at the half. But Lake rallied and outscored Leake 21-4 in the third to cut the lead to 39-37. But Leake then outscored Lake 21-12 in the fourth to pull away and take the win.

No individual scorers were available for Lake.

Leake Central boys 51, Lake 29

The Class 4A Gators flexed their muscles as they took a 22-point win over the Hornets.

Leake jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first and led 24-10 at the half. Leake then outscored Lake 11-4 in the third and 16-15 in the fourth for the final margin.

Curly Robinson led Lake with eight points while Cameron Hunt had eight points and Kentavious Gray added five points.