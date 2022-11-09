ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. — A retired senior noncommissioned officer and Army civilian became the senior civilian at the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command on Nov 1.

Charles Hughes was promoted to serve as the Deputy to the Commanding General and senior U.S. Army civilian for the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command.

Originally from Hickory, Miss., Hughes is the former deputy operations officer for the multifunctional and deployable 20th CBRNE Command.

Hughes has served in the Operations Directorate at the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters since 2010.

The 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.

From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.

Hughes retired from the U.S. Army as a master sergeant while serving at the St. Louis, Missouri, Recruiting Battalion. During his 24 years of uniformed Army service, Hughes was stationed across the nation in a wide variety of Army recruiting and leadership assignments.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and graduated from the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, N.C. Hughes also graduated from the Civilian Education System’s Advanced Course, the Marketing Information Course and the U.S. Navy’s Staff Officer Planning course.

“After retiring from the active-duty Army, I wanted to continue working with Soldiers,” said Hughes. “Becoming an Army civilian was a way for me to continue to serve with Soldiers. As a civilian working for the Army, the impact that I have made on Soldiers and units is gratifying and rewarding. Army civilians ensure that Soldiers are manned, trained, equipped and resourced to execute the missions we ask them to do.”

In his new position, Hughes exercises broad authority to formulate strategic plans, policies and programs in support of CBRNE operations, readiness and force structure, as well as technical and civilian workforce acquisition, development, employment and recruitment.

Hughes said he would focus on improving communication and staff synchronization while building on the systems and processes already in place.

“My leadership philosophy is rooted in being accountable and responsible to myself for my actions and the way that I communicate with leaders, subordinates, friends, family and others,” said Hughes. “A few traits that I have: always be positive; communicate clearly and concisely; always ask, how can I help you; and be approachable.”

Hughes said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Deputy to the Commanding General and the senior U.S. Army civilian as a GS-15, which is equivalent to a colonel, for the one-of-a-kind command.

“I have to say that I am blessed and so appreciative for the opportunities that have come my way and the opportunity that 20th CBRNE Command gave me to start as a GS-09 and progress to where I am today as a GS-15,” said Hughes. “No one is more fortunate than I, to have served with the outstanding Soldiers, civilians and contractors, past and present. They have truly made a difference in my career, and for that, I am forever grateful.”