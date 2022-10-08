Imogene Shepherd Thompson, 83 of Newton, MS passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born Wednesday, September 21, 1938 in Newton, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church (457 Pine Ridge Rd, Lawrence, Mississippi) with funeral services immediately following. Burial followed in Pine Ridge Cemetery in Lawrence, Mississippi. Bro. Bobby Everett officiated the services. Newton County Funeral Home - South was in charge of arrangements. 601-635-3200

Mrs. Imogene was a resident of Newton County all of her life. She was a faithful and loving wife to her husband for 66 years. She enjoyed being outdoors; working in her flower bed and her yard, cutting grass, and taking care of her cat Sweet Pea. Mrs. Imogene was a faithful member of Pine Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. She dearly loved her family and will truly be missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Shepherd; mother, Elsie Bruce Shepherd.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Charles Thompson; daughter, Wanda Jenneskens (Jim); sisters, Anita Thompson, Willie Ruth Comans (Mack) and Mary Jane Nichols (Ralph); grandchildren, Brandon Wallace Bishop (Sable) and Joshua Cory Bishop (Sandy); great-grandchildren; Christian Caden Bishop, Joshua Reed Bishop, Andi Kay Bishop and Ellie Claire Bishop.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Bishop, Cory Bishop, Jim Jenneskens, Christian Bishop, Reed Bishop, Danny Thompson, and Michael Thompson.

