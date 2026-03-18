The company said the new Mississippi plant is being designed to enhance its service capabilities across the Mid-South region.

International Paper announced Friday that after a comprehensive review of its manufacturing footprint, the company’s Board of Directors approved a $225 million greenfield project in central Mississippi.

International Paper plans to construct a new 468,000-square-foot sustainable packaging facility in Rankin County on an 80-acre site in Brandon. The site is less than 10 miles from the company’s existing Richland box plant.

Construction is expected to begin in June 2026, with operations anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027. Employees at the existing Richland facility will transition to the new plant upon completion.

“This investment supports our strategy to optimize our box plant system and focus capital where it drives the greatest return,” said Keith Townsend, group vice president and general manager, IP North America Packaging Solutions East. ”By modernizing our footprint in Mississippi, we are strengthening our service model and ability to provide customers with the highest quality sustainable packaging solutions.”

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said the news is another big win for Mississippi.

“We’re seeing historic levels of capital investment because companies know Mississippi is a state where businesses can succeed. This project will create new opportunities for Mississippians and continue our state’s record-breaking economic development success,” Reeves said.

The company said the new Mississippi plant is being designed to strengthen International Paper’s cost position, improve reliability and product quality, and enhance service capabilities across the Mid-South region.

“By replacing older infrastructure with a modern, highly efficient facility, the investment should reduce structural costs and support growth in key market segments,” the company stated. “The modern design and updated equipment should provide the latest innovations in safety and efficiency for employees.”

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --