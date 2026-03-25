The Internal Revenue Service announced that special Saturday hours will be available over the next few months at select Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country. The special Saturday openings will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on select Saturdays through the end of June.

The next events in Mississippi are scheduled for Saturday, March 28, in Gulfport and Jackson.

The Gulfport Taxpayer Assistance Center at 11309 Old Highway 49 is scheduled to be open on the following Saturdays to help taxpayers:

· March 28

· April 11

· April 25

· May 30

· June 27

The Jackson Taxpayer Assistance Center at 100 W. Capital St. is scheduled to be open on the following Saturdays to help taxpayers:

March 28

April 11

April 25

June 27

The Greenville Taxpayer Assistance Center at 619 Washington Ave. is scheduled to be open on the following Saturdays to help taxpayers:

April 11

April 25

June 27

Offices in dozens of states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico will participate. The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit IRS.gov/SaturdayHours for a list of participating TAC locations and instructions to review before traveling to an office. During these Saturday hours, taxpayers can receive assistance with all services routinely offered at a TAC, except for making cash payments.

In addition to special Saturday hours, more than 200 IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers nationwide are extending their weekday hours to give taxpayers more time to get the help they need during the filing season. The extended office hours will run through Thursday, April 30. To see if a nearby TAC is offering extended hours, taxpayers can visit IRS.gov and use the Contact Your Local Office tool to access the TAC Locator. The site lists the services offered, including extended hours, and provides directions to each office.