Jacquelyn H. Combs, 85 of Meridian passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Trend Health & Rehab of Meridian in Meridian. She was born Thursday, March 11, 1937 in Hickory.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 2 until 3 p.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-North in Newton. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Newton County Funeral Home-North in Newton. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory. Dr. John Crooks will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home - North is in charge of arrangements.

Jackie was employed by Bell South, first as an operator and retired as a supervisor after 35 years of service. She was a member of 15th Avenue Baptist Church in Meridian. She was always thoughtful and kind and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Madden and second husband, William Combs, father, Andrew Jack Harris, mother, Mary Gertrude Glenn Gordon, sisters, Mary Roberts, Betty Hicks, Mae Carol Smith, Darlene Weir, and brother, A. G. Harris.

Survivors include her stepson Victor Combs, and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be John Boggan and Keith Espey.