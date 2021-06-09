Reverend (retired) James Lee Balliet died May 29, 2021 at the age of 90.

He was born July 19, 1930 in St. Louis, Mo., to Jacob John Balliet and Alma Lettie Wingerter. He obtained his education through various programs sponsored during his military career; culminating in his long-term service to our Lord and Master Jesus Christ.

He was a retired Army master sergeant; retired lieutenant colonel-Civil Air Patrol; third degree Mason; retired Hamasa Shriner - chaplain; retired pastor – Park Haven Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church; interim pastor – Evergreen Baptist Church and Stringford Baptist Church; missionary; evangelist; author and publisher of several Christian books.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Odom Balliet; son, James Lee Balliet, Jr.; and his parents, Jacob John and Alma Lettie Balliet.

He is survived by daughters, Diane (Robert) Baczek, Patricia Vaughn, Kelly (Rich) Thomas, Kendal Odom and Teri Glover; sons, Mark (Kelly) Balliet, William Balliet, and Patrick Odom; 15 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home Laurel on June 4, 2021. Visitation will begin at 9:15 a.m., and the service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton at 2 p.m. Friday.

Pallbearers will be William Balliet, Robert Baczek, David Harrison, Justin McGowan, Stuart McGowan, and Mike Glover.

