East Central Community College dropped a heartbreaker on Thursday night as the Holmes Bulldogs defeated the Warriors, 41-37, a back-and-forth battle in the 2022 home opener. The loss dropped the Warriors to 0-2 on the year, while the Bulldogs improved to 1-1. The two losses do not affect the Warriors' conference standings in the 2022 season as they both came to MACCC North Division teams.

The Warrior defense buckled down for the first possession in Bailey Stadium as they quickly forced a Holmes three-and-out. ECCC rode that momentum on their first offensive possession as the Warriors marched 73 yards on 11 plays to take an early lead. A 12-yard rush from ECCC signal caller Landon Sims (Evergreen, Ala.) and a 10-yard dive from Devontae Causey (Millry, Ala.) highlighted the drive that was capped off with a 13-yard Sims to Preston Lynch (Vicksburg) toss and score. Brandon Gilliam (Vicksburg) tacked on the extra point to make it 7-0 EC just six minutes into the game.

The next four possessions in the first quarter all resulted in touchdowns as the Warrior and Bulldog offenses went toe-to-toe. Holmes knotted the game with a quick nine-play drive, but after a 30-yard Tavion Evans (Pascagoula) kick return, Sims hit Evans for a 40-yard gain to put the Warriors in the red zone. Just one play later Sims ripped a pass to Aaron Steele (Collinsville) to put the Warriors back in front, 14-7.

Another quick Holmes score evened the game at 14-14 going into the second frame.

Evans again set the Warriors up with a big return, this time a 40-yarder, and a 17-yard rush from Sims put the Warriors inside the Holmes five-yard line. Causey punched it in to give ECCC a 21-14 lead early in the second.

The following Holmes drive was cut short by a Kris Robinson (Jackson) interception, but ECCC could not capitalize on the turnover.

Holmes again tied the game, at 21-21, with a nine-yard strike from Philip Short to Jahiem Shack. ECCC responded with a grueling 15-play, seven-minute drive, but the effort was cut short by a fumble that the Bulldogs recovered.

In the second half, Holmes hit the scoreboard first to take a 27-21 lead as the PAT was missed.

That Holmes lead was brief as Causey returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards to put ECCC back on top, 28-27, the second kick return touchdown for the Warriors this season.

The momentum continued to swing into ECCC's favor as Devery Smith (Daphne, Ala.) jumped on a fumble on the Bulldogs' first play from scrimmage after the kick return. Sims rocketed a pass to Josh Sykes (Brandon) eight plays later to push the Warrior lead to 34-27 as the PAT missed to the left.

Holmes closed out the third quarter with a five-minute, 16-play drive that saw the Bulldogs march 72 yards. The score tied the game at 34-all going into the fourth.

The Warriors added a field goal on the first drive of the fourth as Gilliam knocked in a 37-yard kick, but Holmes pulled in front 41-37 on the ensuing possession. The Warriors made a late-game, potential game-winning drive, but a batted ball at the line led to a Holmes interception to seal the Bulldogs' victory.

The teams were very balanced as Holmes outpaced the Warriors in total offense by just nine yards, 393 yards to 384. The yardage was the most for the Warriors since ECCC posted 369 against Jones College in 2019. Holmes racked up 30 first downs to ECCC's 26 on the night.

Sims led the Way for the Warrior offense with 184 passing yards on 20-of-29 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Sims also led the rushing attack with 88 yards on 15 caries. Causey finished the night with 68 yards on 12 touches and a score while posting 47 receiving yards. Second behind Evans' 71 yards on six catches. Lynch, Steel, and Sykes finished the night with one receiving touchdown each.

Defensively, James Ford (Sumrall) led the Warriors with nine tackles, a sack, and one and a half tackles for loss, while Treyon Wash (Forest) and TJ Thompson (Bolton) posted eight tackles each.