Junior Auxiliary of Newton County began a service project, Operation Gratitude. So far with this project, they have provided hot meals to the first responders of Union and Decatur/Newton County. They wanted to show how thankful they are for all the first responders of Newton County and how they protect and serve our community. Members fo the Junior Auxiliary of Newton County provided a meal for first responders at the Decatur Volunteer Fire Department. Pictured are from left, (Back) Kristin McDonald, Rebekah Wade, Brandi Godwin, Shirley Walton, Haley Bounds, Sarah Jones, Carol Youngblood, Sara Hayes, Leslie Seale, Shannon Wyatt, Karla Butler, Abby Thames, (front) Celia Rohrer, Calli Boggan, Shawntal Stamper and Haley Purvis.

The Junior Auxiliary of Newton County provided meals for the Union Police Department. Pictured are, from left, Shirley Walton, Summer Thomas, Sara Hayes, Haley Purvis, Shawntal Stamper and Celia Rohrer.