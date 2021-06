Recently the family of Ruby Kennedy was able to visit with her and take part in a fifth generation photo.

Pictured are from left to right Mart Windham (grandson), Lee Waring (daughter), Wes Windham (great grandson); Ben Windham (great great grandson) and Ruby Kennedy.

Ruby was born and raised in Hickory and has lived in Newton since the early 1940's. She celebrated her 101st birthday in February.