Kenneth “Ken” Leon Bounds, 52, of Newton, MS passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Newton, MS. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Newton County Funeral Home - North is in charge of the arrangements.

Ken enjoyed spending time at the farm and cooking. To know Ken was to love him. If he was around, everyone was smiling. He was loved by many and will be very missed and forever remembered.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, Leon and Artie Blackwell Bounds and sister, Sonya Bounds.

Survivors include his daughters, Lauren Harrison and Mackenzie Bounds, Grandchildren, Haze Caine, Charley Caine, Rylan Ricks, Saleigh Miller and Tylen Miller, brother, Giles Bounds, sister, Rhonda Strickland and a host of nieces and nephews.

