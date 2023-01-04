It is almost a new year, and southern tradition dictates we eat greens and black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day.

I did a little online research about this old wives’ tale, and most say that by eating greens on New Year’s Day you will be ensured financial prosperity for the new year. Black-eyed peas are supposed to give you good luck or good fortune. Who does not want a little prosperity and good luck as we look forward to 2023?

I must profess I did not grow up eating a lot of traditional southern foods. My mother is an excellent cook but is from central Illinois. She grew up eating hearty but basic Midwestern meals. My father’s family is from Mississippi, but my grandfather worked for Illinois Central Railroad and they lived in many different places along his railroad route. My father graduated from high school in Chicago and met my mother at University of Illinois. She moved to the south and did her best to adopt many southern traditions and recipes.

We had a garden and ate black-eyed peas often. They were cooked and served one way: boiled with an onion and seasoned with salt and pepper. We always added a dash of pepper vinegar. I do not recall ever eating greens in my youth, and I truly believe my mother considered steamed spinach a “green.” In truth, I realize that spinach is a green, but in the south, we know that collards, mustards, and turnips are “the real greens we eat.”

There is nothing wrong with eating greens and black-eyed peas simply boiled in some seasoned water, but I wanted to consider a few different ways to enjoy these delicious foods, not only on New Year’s Day, but all year long.

Slow Cooker Greens

2 smoked ham hocks, or any type of smoked pork meat

2 cans chicken broth

2 pounds greens, thoroughly washed and chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

Put all ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on low for nine hours. When ready to serve, carefully remove the ham hock and any bones or fat surrounding it. Pick off any meat and add that back to the pot. Serve greens warm.

•You can easily make this recipe vegetarian by omitting the ham hock and using vegetable broth instead of the chicken. Add 1 tablespoon smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes and 1 can fire roasted diced tomatoes, drained. These will add a little smoky flavor.

Better Than Hoppin’ John

This was an original recipe from my mother-in-law. She was one of the best and most inventive southern cooks. She was always taking traditional southern favorites and adding a new spin or creating a healthy option with great flavor.

1 (8oz. package) frozen black-eyed peas, or 1 can peas, drained

1 cup rice, cooked

1 pound mild pork sausage, cooked and drained

1 pound hot pork sausage, cooked and drained

1 large onion, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup fresh mushroom, sliced

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1 teaspoon hot sauce

2 bay leaves

4 oz. center cut ham, cubed

If using frozen black-eyed peas, cook according to package direction and drain. Sauté onion, pepper, and mushrooms in a little oil. Mix all ingredients and put in a very large casserole dish. May be refrigerated or frozen at this point.

Bake covered for one hour at 325 degrees. You may double rice and black-eyed peas.

Cold Black-Eyed Pea Salad

My sister-in-law often packages this recipe in mason jars and brings it to everyone as a New Year’s Day gift.

2 cans black-eyed peas, drained

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon coarse ground black pepper

1 medium onion, sliced into very thin rings

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce, such as Tabasco

1 cup canola oil

1 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/4 cup wine vinegar

Drain and rinse peas. Add remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly.

If serving in jars, fill jars with layers of onions, peas, onions, and peas, etc. Top with juice. Keep refrigerated for two weeks and turn jars over to distribute seasonings. Serve with, “scoop” corn chips, plain crackers or as a salad topping.

Easy Turnip Greens and Black-eyed Pea Soup

This might be one of the best and easiest recipes that I have ever used and it continues to be one of our favorites. Feel free to use any type of greens and any type of beans or peas.

2 -14 oz cans black-eyed peas, drained (you can use any variety)

2 bags frozen greens, chopped (any variety will do)

5 cups chicken stock

1 onion, chopped

1 package Knorr’s vegetable soup mix

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 lb. sausage, cut into 1/4 to 1/2 inch pieces (choose any sausage you like: smoked pork sausage, kielbasa, turkey) *I like to use Conecuh “penny round’ sausage

Salt/pepper to taste

Put all ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on high for four hours.

Turnip Green Casserole

Another favorite recipe from my mother-in-law.

2 cans slightly drained greens

1 can cream of celery soup

1/2 cup mayo

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

2 tablespoons pepper sauce (not hot sauce)

2 eggs beaten

Mix all ingredients and put in a greased casserole. Top with crumbled cornbread. Bake 350 for 30 minutes. * Freezes well

Creamy Collards with Ham

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic, about 2 to 3 cloves

1 1/2 cups chopped smoked cured ham or prosciutto

2 cups chicken stock

2 large bunches or about 3 pounds collard greens, washed, stemmed, and cut into thin strips

2 cups heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste.

In a very large stockpot heat olive oil. Sauté onion and garlic until translucent or about five minutes. Add the ham and sauté for about one additional minute. Add stock and the collard greens, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the collard greens are tender. About 15 minutes. Add the cream and cook until it reduces and thickens slightly or for an additional 15 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper.

Creamy Black- Eyed Pea Soup

This recipe ran in the Clarion Ledger years ago and it has always been a simple and easy way to enjoy black-eyed peas.

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons bacon drippings or oil

2 cups canned black-eyed peas, well-drained

1 cup beef broth

1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chilies or rotel tomatoes

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish of tortilla chips or Fritos

Sauté onion in hot bacon drippings or oil in a large saucepan over medium heat until onion is tender.

Mash the peas and add to the onion mixture. Add beef broth and diced tomatoes and cheese. Stir well. Simmer until cheese has melted and season with salt and pepper. Serve crushed chips on top.

Black Eyed Pea and Catfish Cakes

3 cups black-eyed peas

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1/2 - 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

2 - 4 catfish fillets

1/3 cup pickled jalapeños, chopped fine

1/2 cup onion, minced

2 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon dry mustard powder

1 1/2 to 2 cups breadcrumbs

1/3 cup creole mustard

1 teaspoon salt

About 2 tablespoons reserved jalapeño juice

Flour for dredging

Boil the black-eyed peas with the onion, garlic salt, and cayenne pepper in one gallon of water until very soft. Drain mixture and mash half of the peas and hold in a separate bowl.

Season catfish fillets with salt and pepper and bake until firm.

When ready to make your black-eyed pea cakes, break the fillets in the small pieces and combine with all the other ingredients. Taste for seasoning.

Roll mixture into balls about the size of ping-pong ball and flatten into patties.

Dredge in flour. Sauté in olive oil until golden brown and crispy. Top and serve with jalapeño tartar sauce.

Jalapeño Tartar Sauce:

2 cups mayonnaise

1/4 cup chopped pickled jalapeños, reserve juice

1 tablespoon jalapeño juice

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 dashes Tabasco

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1-2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients and whisk together. Allow to stand for 1 to 2 hours before serving. Adjust for additional salt and pepper in store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Salq bi Loubia

Spinach with Black Eyed Peas

I found this recipe in one of my daughter’s Mediterranean cookbooks. It is a fantastic way to eat greens and black-eyed peas. We prepared it with regular (not baby) fresh spinach and it was a perfect.

4 ounces dried black-eyed peas or 1 14-ounce can black-eyed peas, drained

1 pound fresh spinach

1 large onion, chopped

4 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

If using dried beans, simmer in water for about 20 minutes or until peas are tender. Add salt just as peas begin to soften.

Wash spinach thoroughly and remove any thick stems. In a large saucepan, fry the onions in the olive oil until soft and translucent add the spinach, put the lid on and cook for a few minutes. Spinach will wilt into a small mass. Add salt and pepper and then toss in the drained black-eyed peas. Adjust seasoning and served at room temperature or even cold.

Collard Green Melt

This sandwich is from the famed New Orleans restaurant, Turkey and the Wolf. This eclectic, hole-in-the-wall restaurant was named Bon Appétit magazine’s best new restaurant in New Orleans in 2017.

Several years ago, we stopped by to grab some sandwiches and we were blown away by the interesting menu and innovative flavor combos. We were always told to order the Collard Green Melt and that people have been known to drive for hours for this sandwich. The recipe was printed in Bon Appétit some years later and while our version saves us from making the drive to NOLA, the real sandwich at Turkey and the Wolf might be worth a trip.

First you need to prepare each layer that goes in the sandwich. All can be made ahead and then the sandwich assembled and grilled when ready to eat. The layers are (from the bottom, up): 1) toasted rye bread with cheese (the cheese makes a barrier so the sandwich does not get too soggy); 2) collard greens (you can add a layer of ham at this point); 3) toasted rye bread, with cheese; 4) slaw,; 5) Russian dressing; and finally, 6) toasted rye bread (no cheese needed on this piece as the dressing will be the barrier.) It may sound more complicated that a “Shaggy Sandwich” but it is easy and quick to assemble.

To make the collard greens:

4 tablespoons butter

6 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons creole seasoning

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

10 cups of packed torn collard greens or about four bunches thoroughly washed

Melt butter in a large sauce pan and cook garlic stirring until fragment. Add vinegar, sugar, creole seasoning, salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, and 1/4 cup water and bring to a simmer. Stir occasionally until the liquid is slightly reduced. Add collards tossing in liquid to wilt them. Cover pan and reduce heat to low.

Continue to cook stirring occasionally until collards are dark green and very soft or about 2 1/2 to 3 hours. There should be very little liquid left just enough to coat the greens. If there is a lot of liquid left, uncover and cook until reduced.

This can be done ahead, covered, and stored in the refrigerator.

To make the slaw:

1/4 head of green cabbage, shredded

1/4 small onion, thinly sliced

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

Salt to taste

Toss cabbage, onion, mayonnaise, pepper, and 1 tablespoon of vinegar in a medium bowl. Cover and chill for at least one hour. Season with a little salt or more vinegar, if needed, just before serving.

This can be done ahead and stored in the refrigerator.

To make the Russian dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup chopped pickled hot cherry peppers

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon catsup

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Mix mayonnaise, cherry peppers, hot sauce, catchup, and pepper in a small bowl to combine.

This can be done ahead and stored in the refrigerator.

To assemble and prepare sandwiches:

12 slices of rye bread, with caraway seeds

8 slices deli style Swiss cheese

Also, you can order the sandwich with shaved or smoked ham and we make ours with it, but otherwise the sandwich is vegetarian.

Toast eight slices of bread on a baking sheet turning to ensure both sides are golden brown. Top each slice of toast with a slice of Swiss cheese in broil until cheese is melted. Transfer cheese covered toast to a work surface.

Toast remaining four slices of bread and transfer those to a plate until ready to use.

If the collar greens are cold, reheat in a skillet or microwave. Divide 2 cups of well-drained greens among four of the Swiss cheese toast. Top with another piece of the cheese toast, and then a few spoonfuls of the slaw. Top with final piece of toast that has been spread with Russian dressing. Press sandwich down and serve immediately.

Add another level of flavor by spreading the final sandwich with some softened butter and grill for a few minutes. I distinctly remember that my sandwich had a buttery crust outside and is worth the extra step.

Katty’s Cornbread

I do not think any article on greens and black-eyed peas would be complete without the addition of a recipe for homemade southern cornbread. My mother-in-law’s cornbread was the best around.

1 cup stone-ground cornmeal

1 heaping tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 rounded teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon buttermilk

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons oil or bacon grease

Preheat oven to 450. Mix all wet ingredients and mix all dry ingredients. Then beat together until well mixed. Put about 2 tablespoons oil in a well-seasoned iron skillet, swirl so all sides are coated. Heat oil on stovetop until very hot. Carefully pour oil into the cornmeal mixture and stir well. Pour mixture into skillet and bake at 450 for 15 minutes until browned on top.