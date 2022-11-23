Learning that Midway Baptist Church between Decatur and Newton had a new pastor, I asked for his name and number, only to find that he serves also in the Baptist Student Union office at East Central Community College several days a week. We met there in the office next to Scott Vaughn, who has been BSU Director at ECCC for 28 years. I mention Bro.Vaughn because I found that God has used him a lot to bless Mark’s life.

Mark Lovette Beasley was born April 7, 1994, to Michael Beasley and Cathie Gray from Rosebud, Mississippi, in Leake County. His father has worked for the Leake County Correctional Center since 2003 as the training officer. His mother is a retired Sebastopol Special Education teacher. Mark has two brothers, Matthew and Malachi. Matthew Beasley, 24, married to Albany Davis of Decatur, is a volleyball and assistant girls’ softball coach at Newton County High School. Malachi, 22, attends Mississippi College, where he is studying music, and is engaged to Alese Smith of Crystal Springs.

Mark has two sisters, Mallorie, 22, who works in a nursing home in Carthage, and Chloe Beasley, who is four. Mallorie is the daughter of Mark’s stepmother Alicia Moore Beasley, while Chloe was adopted by his father Michael Beasley and stepmother, who live in Rosebud, Mississippi. His mother Cathie and stepfather Robin Gray live in Sandtown, Mississippi, just outside of Philadelphia.

Mark attended Sebastopol schools, was a member of the BETA Club, played football, and graduated from Sebastopol High School in 2012, before coming to attend ECCC where he served as Band Manager. He was studying science, but at the end of the first year he explained, “I got saved and felt the call to ministry.” He ended up staying at ECCC three years because of this change, which shows dedication and determination to finish his educational goal.

Mark grew up going to Madden Baptist Church in Madden, Mississippi. He shared, “I joined the church because that was just what you did. I was probably seven or eight years old. In high school I found myself doing things I shouldn’t. When I came to EC, my cousin Turner Stevens invited me to come to BSU meetings that first year. August 26, 2013, we were at worship and Scott was preaching. I heard the Lord speaking to me. I could hear Him calling me. So I gave my life to Christ that night. Three days later, August 29, I got baptized in somebody’s swimming pool by Scott Vaughn.”

Also, during Mark’s time at East Central, Bro. Vaughn introduced Mark to Nat Reed from Nanih Waiya, Mississippi. Nat was born February 1, 1994, to parents Jimmy and Patti Spears Reed from Nanih Waiya. Her father worked at U.S. Motors until it closed down, then at a plumbing retail place in Louisville, and is now retired. Her mother continues employment at a Nanih Waiya school in the lunch room. Nat graduated from Nanih Waiya High School in 2013 and finished East Central in 2015 with an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts. She now leads the residents in activities at the Bedford Care Nursing Home in Newton.

Mark also finished his basic A.A. degree from EC in 2015, preparing for ministry. The summer before graduation, he served two months as a summer missionary in Houston, Texas. He told me, “It gave me a sense of what it was like to live in a ministry environment. We worked with churches most afternoons. Then a homeless ministry, and we also hosted church services, typically on Tuesday afternoons.” The summer of 2015 Mark worked at the Timber Creek Camp in Pulaski, Mississippi, where churches bring their children for Kids’ Camps.

He started full-time ministry in August 2015, as youth and children’s minister at Harmony Baptist Church in Nanih Waiya, Mississippi, serving there until June 2020, at which time he became Associate Pastor at New Zion Baptist Church in Crystal Springs, Mississippi. He was there until March 2022. During this time, on July 1, 2017, Mark and Nat were married. Also, his brother Malachi met his fiancee Alese when they were doing volunteer work at the church in Crystal Springs.

Mark had been praying about becoming a pastor. Scott recommended Midway to him, Mark gave him his resume and Scott passed it on to the church. His trial sermon was in February 2022, and he soon became pastor. He shared, “The church is going well. I’m really enjoying it. We just had our Thanksgiving meal at East Central Sunday. It’s a really loving church, especially for a first-time pastor. We moved in and felt like we were at home.” He told me the age span is from older folks all the way down to infants. He and other members of Midway church traveled to Montana on a ten-day mission trip this past summer.

Mark is taking classes online from Liberty University, studying church planting and church revitalization. We talked about the importance of revivals in the America’s past, which always contributed greatly to the “revitalization” of churches. I asked about significant revivals he had experienced. He spoke of one Bro. Scott Vaughn preached at New Hope Baptist Church in Carthage, a revival Bro. Larry Duncan, Pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Lake, Mississippi, preached at Harmony Baptist Church, as well as a revival in Houston. He commented, “These revivals helped me grow in my faith. It also showed me the need for actual revival that lasts after the week. Part of revitalization is teaching churches how to do healthy ministry to the people and community around us.” We spoke of our hope for a great nationwide revival in America.

I asked about his and his wife’s other activities, to which he replied, “I do a lot of hunting and fishing. She likes to read and does a lot of arts and crafts. We also like to spend time with family.” He commented in answer to my question about his wife, “My wife? She’s my best friend. One of the kindest people I’ve ever met. She loves people. She teaches one of our Bible studies here at the BSU.”

Sometimes I will ask about any miracles someone has experienced. Mark answered me in the affirmative, saying, “In about 2019, in Nanih Waiya, I got the opportunity to coach football. One of the boys broke his ankle when we were playing French Camp. Before the ambulance came, we prayed for him, and when he got to the hospital, he had a sprained ankle.” He stated positively, “You could see the bone was really broken.”

Bro. Mark Beasley invites the public join in worship, training, and fellowship, with service times as follows: Sunday School, 10:00; Worship Service,11:00; Discipleship Training, 5:00; Sunday night service, 6:00; and Wednesday night at 8:00.

It was easy to discern the faith, passion and dedication of this young pastor, and it will be interesting to follow the events in the life of Mark Beasley and his wife Nat, his career, and the growth of Midway Baptist Church. God bless them!

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon! You may contact me at lagnesrussell@­gmail.com or 601-635-3282.