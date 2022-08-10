﻿The Newton County Academy softball team picked up its first win of the season last week.

The Lady Generals pounded Winston Academy 16-4 on Monday before falling 8-1 to Wayne Academy on Thursday. They finished the week on Saturday with a 3-3 tie to Presbyterian Christian.

NCA returns to play on Tuesday as they are scheduled to play at East Rankin on Tuesday and host Leake on Thursday

NCA 16, Winston 4

The Lady Generals used a big first inning to cruise to a 12-run win over the Lady Patriots on Monday for their first win of the year.

NCA scored 13 runs in the first inning and added one in the second and two in the fourth. Winston scored four runs in the third.

Junior shortstop Addie Bergeron fields the ball.



Karen Williams / Special to The Appeal

NCA had nine hits and drew 13 walks. Lilly Hollingsworth was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Addison Mathis was 2-for-2 with three RBIs while Macie Woodham was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Sydnee Cosgrove was 2-for-3 with a double while Cayden Alexander scored two runs and two RBIs. Adriane Luke also scored three runs while Addie Bergeron scored two runs.

Cosgrove started in the circle and pitched all five innings, giving up four unearned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.

Wayne 8, NCA 1

The Lady Jaguars scored early and took a seven-run win over the Lady Generals on Thursday.

Wayne scored one in the first, three in the second and four in the third while NCA scored its one run in the fifth.

Wayne outhit NCA 11-6 in the contest. Addie Bergerson was 2-for-4 and scored NCA’s only run. Lilly Hollingsworth doubled and had the team’s only RBI. Maggie Vance, Cayden Alexander and Jamie Stamper each had singles.

Hollingsworth pitched five innings and gave up eight runs on 11 his and three walks while striking out three. Sydnee Cosgrove pitched the last two innings and struck out three.

NCA 3, Lamar Christian 3

In a time limit game, the Lady Generals tied with Lamar Christian on Saturday at the PCS Tournament.

Lamar scored three runs in the first inning while NCA answered with three runs in the third inning.

Each team had two hits apiece. Macie Woodham singled and drove in two runs while Lilly Hollingsworth singled and scored. Cayden Alexander and Addie Bergeron also scored.

Hollingsworth started in the circle and pitched two innings and gave up three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three.