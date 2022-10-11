The Hornets (6-5) will travel to East Marion on Friday in a second-round playoff game.

The Eagles (7-4) on the season and have won six in a row after losing four of the first five games. Last week, the Eagles beat North Forrest 35-6 in their first-round game.

“They have a bunch of athletes,” Hanna said. “They were the No. 1 seed in their region. None of our staff knows anything about them but they don’t know anything about us either other than what they see on film. I know they are fast and athletic and hang their hat on running the ball. We just have to go down there and play ball. It’s about a two-hour trip and we have to be prepared for a physical game.”