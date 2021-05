Lake’s Laurel Breland slides into third base on Friday in an 11-0 win over Taylorsville. Robbie Robertson/The Appeal

Lake’s Laneisha Palm slides back into third base as the ball gets by the Taylorsville third baseman. Robbie Robertson/The Appeal

Lake’s Taylor Duncan throws a pitch to the plate in an 11-0 no-hitter against Taylorsville on Friday. Robbie Robertson/The Appeal