Services were held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at McClain-Hays Chapel. Interment was in the Linwood Cemetery. Rev. Mike Skinner and Rev. Dudley Winstead officiated.

Ms. Lanette Spears was a native of Sebastopol and longtime resident of Linwood Community of Neshoba County. She formerly worked at Union Planters and Citizens Bank and later as a bookkeeper at Neshoba Central Middle School. She was a member of Linwood Baptist Church, where she served as church pianist for several years.

She is survived by her 2 sons, Wesley Spears (Brandi) of Union, Nathan Spears (Reagan) of Philadelphia; 2 grandchildren, Chase Spears and Colin Spears; sister, Hilda Walton (Charles) of Decatur; a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ken Spears; mother, Melba Jean Cooksey; father, Clay Graham; sisters, Marlene Anthony and Leigh Peoples.

Paid Obituary