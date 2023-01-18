The Lawrence Community Club held its first meeting of the new year on January 2, 2023, at 6 p.m. with eight members and two guests present.

Sudie brought the meeting to order, and introduced the guest speaker for the evening, our current Newton County Sheriff, Joedy Pennington. After Jerry Simmons asked the Blessing, everyone was invited to soups, sandwiches, and desserts.

Sheriff Pennington gave a brief description of what he inherited after taking office in 2019. The jail was in serious disrepair and needed immediate and major repairs to make it a safe and functional facility. The people of Newton County want higher standards of safety and protection implemented and a sound, functioning jail is a good start. He has a diversified staff of officers, full-time and part-time so that there is always coverage throughout our spread-out county.

Within the first 3 years in office, he has kept the campaign promises he made and plans to do more in the future. One particular promise has greatly improved our roadways, the Road Crew. These are volunteer inmates with misdemeanors that after serious consideration are found trustworthy enough to be on the road crew that picks up litter from our rural roads. It is unfortunate that this crew is needed, as No one should ever throw trash out. In fact, 50 tons of trash was picked up over this last year alone. There were 1167 traffic stops made, and 6000 calls answered during 2022. The felony arrests doubled and have kept pace for the last three years. We are very Blessed to have Sheriff Pennington in office serving the people of Newton County and he has recently requalified and will be running for Sheriff again and we hope everyone will join us in voting for him when election time comes, as we appreciate all he does for the citizens of Newton County.

A business meeting was held and we set our Programs and projects for this year. Please remember that our building is available for rent throughout the year, please contact Joyce Sims or any club member if you are interested in joining our club, or in renting the building, we would love to have you. Our next meeting will be Monday, February 6, 2023 at 6 p.m.