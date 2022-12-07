It was the day after Thanksgiving with temperatures in the low 50s, right after a front. Joseph Leach set out with his father-in-law Trent Lott and brother-in-law Camden Lott for our morning hunt just as every Thanksgiving holiday at “Nana’s” (Beverly Jane Massey).

“I had seen about 15 deer total that morning; deer were moving good,” Leach said. “I mostly saw does and a few spikes but no rack bucks. I hadn’t seen any deer for about a hour when he showed up. He came out into one of my shooting lanes, and I immediately recognized the deer from his split G2. I had multiple pictures of him from one of my trail cameras during the summer and bow season, but I couldn’t ever get a pattern on the deer. He would come in one day and be gone for weeks. Then he would show back up. I never got to hunt him during bow season. I got my gun up to look at him, but by the time I had a shot at him, he walked into the woods. I grunted at him, but I couldn’t get him to stop. My heart was pounding because I knew he would come across my other shooting lane, as he was headed that direction. Anxiously awaiting, he finally steps out broadside at about 150 yards give or take, and I pull the trigger. I had my scope so zoomed in that I didn’t even get to see the deer’s reaction or which direction he went. Trent immediately texts me after I shot “that you?” I text him back ‘yes good buck!’”

“I get to the deer and put my hands on him. He’s absolutely massive! More massive than I originally thought from my trail camera pictures. I immediately thanked God for allowing me to take a deer of that caliber”

The deer had six-inch bases with a 25-inch beam and 26-inch beam. The deer scored 155 5/8 inches.