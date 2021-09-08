Dear Editor,

My name is Joyce Sims, born and raised in Newton. I love my city and I was very disturbed at the incident that happened at our football game last Friday night. We live in a small community and unfortunately word gets out when things like this occur. My question to the Newton County Appeal is why you choose to make public all negative things that occur at Newton City Schools and fail to report negative news from Newton County, Union and Lake? As I said this is a small community and we hear things that have gone on at those schools as well, yet it never makes the news, wonder why?

Joyce Sims

Newton